Sunday May 19, 2019
TV Shows
This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need
by
Ariana Romero
US News
Pregnant 19-Year-Old In Chicago Found Dead, Her Baby Cut Out Of Her Womb
US News
This Class Of 2019 Is Graduating College Debt-Free Thanks To Their Commencement Speaker
US News
How Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Was Deceived By The Women Who Stole Her Unborn Baby
US News
Missouri Passes Extreme Bill Criminalizing Abortion After Eight Weeks
US News
The Women Running In 2020 Lead The Fight Against Extreme Abortion Bans
US News
The House Just Passed A Bill To Protect LGBTQ+ Workplace Rights
US News
What It's Like To Run For Office As A Republican Woman Of Color
US News
The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough
US News
3 Charged In Murder Of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Whose Baby Was Cut From Her Womb
US News
Knock Down The House
's Cori Bush Is Running Again In 2020 — Here's What She Learned In 2018
US News
Beauty
Lipstick, Hair Dye, & Power — How Beauty Is Fueling A Revolution In North Korea
by
Lexy Lebsack
Spirit
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Work & Money
I'm A Pregnant CEO & Want Business Leaders To Stand Up For Abortion Rights
by
Amy Nelson
Work & Money
This Class Of 2019 Is Graduating College Debt-Free Thanks To Their Commencement Speaker
Alexis Reliford
6 hours ago
Shopping
This Is What You Should Be Wearing When You Travel
Us
6 hours ago
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars Of The French...
Eliza Huber
6 hours ago
Home
I Live In Austin—& I Pay $1450 In Rent
Jessica Chou
7 hours ago
Money Diaries
A Week In Astoria, Queens, NY On A $38,480 Salary
You
8 hours ago
Beauty
A Chic New Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Target — & Everything's Under...
Megan Decker
10 hours ago
Travel
If You Love Ghost Sightings & Serial Killers, You Have To Visit T...
Adam Zimmerli has experienced the phantom activity at the The Black Monarch Hotel firsthand. “I was sleeping here by myself one time late at night and
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Money Diaries
A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $156,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
US News
Missouri Passes Extreme Bill Criminalizing Abortion After Eight W...
Missouri has become the latest state to pass a restrictive policy that would criminalize abortion after eight weeks, following the footsteps of Alabama
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Just Revealed The Very Yeezus Name Of Her New Baby...
Kim Kardashian has blessed your weekend by finally revealing a picture and the name of her fourth baby, and I literally mean "blessed." The mother
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Gina Rodriguez Got The Perfect Post-Wedding Hair Makeover For Summer
After months of making sure your hair is picture-perfect leading up to your wedding, nothing welcomes a new life chapter like a brand-new look. Just ask
by
aimee simeon
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Dana Williams Brings On Summer, Jozz...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
Home
Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With
Rosé is more than just wine; it's an influential beverage sensation that has infiltrated all aspects of our lives, spawning alternative alcohols,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
News
The Women Running In 2020 Lead The Fight Against Extreme Abortion...
Welcome to Hindsight 2020, Refinery29's weekly column reflecting on the women running for president and the lessons learned (or not!) from 2016. As many
by
Andrea González-R...
Beauty
Finally, You Can Get Your Hands On L.A.'s Coolest Nail-Polis...
Unless you live in L.A. or boast bicoastal status, you probably haven't been able to experience the Olive & June manicure treatment in real life. Luckily
by
Samantha Sasso
Work & Money
The House Just Passed A Bill To Protect LGBTQ+ Workplace Rights
Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the historic Equality Act, an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that would protect against
by
Anabel Pasarow
Fashion
Rapper Chika Addresses Critics Of Her Body Positive Calvin Klein ...
Chika Oranika wasn't afraid to strip down to her skivvies to appear in the latest round of Calvin Klein's #MyCalvins ad campaign. The 22-year-old rapper
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Selena Gomez's Makeup At The Cannes Film Festival Is Peak Fr...
After spending the beginning of 2019 on a hiatus from social media, Selena Gomez is finally making her much-anticipated return to the spotlight at the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Drake's Latest Shirtless Selfie Sparks Plastic-Surgery Rumors
Thousands of followers flooded Drake's comments on Instagram yesterday after the rapper posted a shirtless photo, many of them reacting exactly the way
by
aimee simeon
Travel
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Even for those of us no longer on a regimented school-vacation schedule, finding the calendar days for warm-weather OOO time is still a key June through
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
Tatcha Just Launched A New Skin Mist — & It's Perfect For Su...
Update: The secret is out: After days of teasing clues and even offering the mysterious product as a Sephora gift-with-purchase this week, Tatcha has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Meet The Orthodox Jewish Millennials Who Wear Wigs On Their Own T...
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Tech
These Are The Coolest Apps You Haven't Heard Of
Everything and its mother has an app these days. Shopping? Friend-making? Meditation? Period-tracking? I feel like I'm downloading a new one every day,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Grumpy Cat Has Died — But Her Memes Will Live On Forever
In September 2012, a photo of a cat with a displeased facial expression made rounds on Reddit. The cat in the photo was Tardar Sauce, and her "grumpy"
by
Refinery29 Editors
Beauty
8 Summer Fragrances For When Your A/C Stops Working
Spritzing on a warm, heady fragrance in the summer feels like wearing tight black jeans and a turtleneck to the beach in the middle of July: stifling,
by
Rachel Krause
Money Diaries
A Week On The Atlantic Ocean, On A $72,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Asian American
The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough
There’s a photo of my great-grandmother I look at often. She is small, wearing thick black frames, with my grandmother, my aunts, and my mother huddled
by
Kristin Wong
Living
Over-The-Top Pool Floats To Get Summer 2019 Started
Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other
by
Danielle Cohen
Beauty
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her New Tattoo — & It's Not Abo...
When Kylie Jenner threw Travis Scott a 28th birthday party in early May, the internet was buzzing about one thing: their tattoos. (Yes, even more than the
by
Samantha Sasso
Work & Money
I Spent My Entire Life Savings In A Year But I'm Clawing My ...
It’s no secret that Generation Rent faces tougher financial strain than the generation before them: one in three millennials will never own their home
by
Layla Haidrani
News
3 Charged In Murder Of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Whose Baby Was Cut Fro...
A mother and daughter have been charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant 19-year-old woman who was strangled before her baby was cut from
by
Andrea González-R...
Spirit
How To Start Your Day With A Tarot Card Pull
Over the past few years, more and more people have begun to use tarot as part of their spiritual practice. In 2018, the New York Times reported that tarot
by
Erika W. Smith
Music
Carly Rae Jepsen Is
Dedicated
, If Not Obsessed, With Eve...
If you love being and love and haven’t listened to Carly Rae Jepsen since “Call Me Maybe” in 2012, now is the time to retool your summer playlists
by
Courtney E. Smith
