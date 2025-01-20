All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From the bob to the bixie, short haircuts have become the style of choice in salons up and down the country. Though they all look incredible, they're also pretty high maintenance.
For those who aren't too keen on booking in for a monthly trim, a mid-length cut might be your best bet. Far from mediocre, the in-between length isn't only much easier to keep sharp – it's also being touted as one of the biggest hair trends for 2025. "Mid-length cuts don't have to feel like a long, grown out bob," says Jordan Jones, stylist and color technician at Taylor Taylor London. "This year we're being shown that they can be their own style with layers and careful shaping to create volume and movement, or shine and sophistication. If your bob has grown out and your hair has reached that awkward-length stage, or if you've got long locks and fancy a change without going super short, a trendy mid-length style is the cut for you."
On Instagram, London's most sought-after stylists The Hair Bros are also championing medium-length cuts with curtain bangs, concave layers and natural waves. It seems we've all got the same idea: Google search for mid-length haircuts has risen by 180% recently and countless TikTokers are dedicating entire videos to mid-length haircut transformations.
So which style will suit you best? Ahead, London's best stylists reveal the biggest mid-length haircut trends that everyone can wear.
The Mid-Length Drape
Curtain bangs are going nowhere fast but according to editorial hairstylist and presenter Neil Moodie, you might want to cancel your fringe trim, because it's increasingly cool to let it grow out a little. "Grown-out curtain fringes are great and can make mid-length hair look more interesting," he says. The more grown out the fringe, the easier it is to blend into the rest of your hair, particularly if you're interested in getting a handful of layers to enhance volume and texture, like this style colored by The Hair Bros' Francesca on Instagram.
The Jagged Lob
"As the bob and long bobs have been around for a while, I feel like fringes are making a comeback," says Neil. "The type of fringe I mean almost looks a bit homemade and very individual. It's slightly jagged on the ends and a little uneven." Take a cue from this pink style, dyed by Kat Gawel at BLEACH Brixton.
The Mane
You've heard of the wolf cut (a variation on the shag, occupying a space between wild and relaxed) but 'the mane' is a lot more voluminous. "This is super edgy with lots of texture and a heavy fringe that needs to be worn long and in the eyes so it has plenty of movement," explains Jordan Jones, stylist and color technician at Taylor Taylor London. "The face-framing layers of this cut make it perfect for adding texture and volume to the hair while defining the face."
So what should you ask for? "A choppy cut with plenty of layers that frame the face and create soft movement," says Jordan. "Think Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus's shaggy 'dos." Jordan says the look works well with any hair texture. "Sea salt products are a must-have to give an effortless, freshly tousled finishing touch." Take inspiration from this look by Francesca Inverarity.
The Mid-Length Afro
"As we move into spring and summer I think we'll be seeing a lot more natural afro and curly hair in medium lengths," says celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin, much like this beautiful, fluffed out afro and these bold blonde curls, both created by hair artist Charlotte Mensah. "In the colder months, hair thrives better in protective styles, so as the weather heats up we'll be seeing afro hair in its natural state — with bold colors, too."
The Half Up, Half Down
"Another trend that will continue to be popular is the half up, half down style," says Lorraine, "especially with hair extensions." She continues: "You can add an ombre hair color to the ends and combine this with a natural, soft, body wave." Gemma Murphy from Dylan Bradshaw Dublin totally nails the cute in-between style here.
The Collarbone Cut
"The collarbone cut is so popular right now," says Tyler Moore, stylist at Live True London. He prefers a blunt edge and no layering but the look works equally well with a little bit of texture. "This style can be paired with a fringe for an ultra chic look and it works great on both straight and wavy or textured hair." We love this look created by afro and textured hair educator Sharley Viola.
The Flip
"This is a versatile mid-length cut," said The Hair Bros on Instagram. "When approaching a mid-length haircut there are a few points that we feel make all the difference. 1) Adding a substantial amount of shape around the face. 2) Cutting 'accidental', piecey layers throughout the hair."
The Hair Bros say a mid-length cut is its own style and that it's important not to leave all of the hair one length. "This will end up looking heavy, as if it were a shorter bob. A middy hair cut should be full of texture and life and feel fun and playful. It's great for anyone that wants to cut their long hair short but isn't quite ready to brave a bob."
Flip your hair to one side for more of a natural, lived in feel. "As always, just a few products and some air should be enough to style this cut," added The Hair Bros. Use a little styling cream like Hairstory Hair Balm, $37, and rough-dry with a hairdryer on low or medium heat.
The '90s Lob
The '90s lob (aka long bob) is going to be everywhere soon, says Tyler. "This is a layered, mid-length long bob à la Rachel from Friends. Think of it as a more retro twist on the wolf cut with slightly longer layers and a sleeker texture." Dreamed up by Mijael Bickei on Instagram, this lob is both glossy and textured.
The Hi-Shine Lob
"Embrace modern glamour with a super blunt cut with clean, sharp lines," says Jordan, like this cut created by Sevana at Salon 26° North. "This style looks best when cut around the collarbone and is perfectly set off with mirror-shine hair." This is all about the condition of your hair so make sure to use hydrating and nourishing conditioners or oils to create a super sleek style. Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil, $62, is a favorite among stylists.
"If you are a brunette or darker, ask for a gloss color to add depth and shine," adds Jordan. "Even opting for a Brazilian blow-dry or straightening treatment will help to put the finishing touches on this look."
Lived-In Lengths
"Why is shoulder-length hair commonly perceived to be bad?" wrote The Hair Bros on Instagram. "It's not!" This modern mid-length cut by hairstylist Liam Russell on Ruby Tuesday Evers has inspired the Bros' work in-salon over the past few months. The bedhead texture and mussed up fringe give the medium length great shape.
The Top-Heavy Cut
The shag, the mullet, the shullet... Whatever you call the ‘00s most popular cut, it always seems to be evolving, as illustrated by Emily Kingston, stylist and colorist at Blue Tit Clapton. Proving the cut looks just as incredible on curly hair, the trick is to emphasize lots of volume around the top of the head and taper the lengths right down to the bottom so that hair sits just below the collarbone.
The Side Fringe
The side fringe perfectly accentuates a mid-length cut, says Jordan, like this style on model Julia Campbell-Gillies at Hershesons in London. "Curtain bangs have moved on and side bangs from the early '00s are back. For fringe lovers who want a bit more excitement this year, this style flatters most face shapes and essentially frames the face with disconnected, slightly longer bangs. It's not dramatic and easy to tuck behind your ear, pin to one side or sweep across the forehead with a big, bouncy blow-dry."
Jordan says it looks great on wavy, thicker hair in particular, styled as if it's been casually flipped over. "To keep it on trend it's best worn loose and tousled. Add spritzes of dry shampoo on the roots for second-day hair to amplify the volume and add a bit of texture."
