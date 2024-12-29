15 Fresh New Year Haircut Trends, Predicted By Top Stylists

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From the “kicked” bob (an ultra-short crop with flicked out ends) to the “clavi” cut (a mid-length chop that skims the clavicle or collarbone), we weren’t short on haircut inspiration in 2024. But with a new year comes a fresh perspective — and countless more ways to wear our hair, too.
If you’re keen to switch things up this January, look no further. Ahead, we asked a handful of London’s most sought-after hairstylists for their 2025 haircut predictions. There’s something for everyone, whatever your hair type or texture.
The Snack-Size Bob
Anita Rice, cofounder of Buller and Rice, says that the bob will live on in 2025 but it’ll get even shorter. “The snack-size bob, also known as the ‘kick’ bob, sits at the jawline and flicks out at the bottom,” Rice explains. “It boasts blunt edges but there’s a lightly chopped texture [throughout] to add a little bit of versatility, so that you can flip around easily.” Rice suggests it works best with a side parting, slicked back with gel or mousse, or tucked behind the ears. The inspiration? Think musician Låpsley, says Rice, or this cut posted to Instagram by hairstylist Cassidy Gurev of The Hair Bros.
The Boxie
The “bixie”, a cross between a bob and a pixie cut, is getting something of an upgrade for 2025. Enter: the “boxie”, which is a little longer and less maintenance, says James Bickmore, art director at Neil Moodie Studio. “It's perfect for those who are growing out a pixie but don’t want a bob,” he says. “It’s easy to manage and gets better as it grows out. It has a very ‘I woke up like this’ vibe — with a bit of an edge.” Take inspiration from content creator Rubi on Instagram.
The Low Cut
Lorraine Dublin, a celebrity hairstylist, hair expert and educator, predicts that the “low” cut — as seen on Rihanna recently — is going to be a bold and beautiful hair statement in 2025. “This style showcases how to elevate your natural curls while keeping things low maintenance,” says Dublin. “To achieve this look, start by cutting your 4A curls to remove dead ends and any chemical treatments. Rihanna opts for a shorter length, but this style can also be customized with slightly longer layers for a softer look.” Keen to go even shorter? Look to model @loc._queen on Instagram.
As for colou, Dublin says that golden tones add warmth and dimension, complementing the texture beautifully. “To style, I’d recommend starting with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner, followed by a deep-conditioning mask,” says Dublin. “Fenty Comeback Kid Leave-In Conditioner, $36, and Homecurl Curl Defining Cream, $28, are perfect for enhancing and shaping curls,” she adds. “Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to define the curls further, creating a polished yet effortless finish.”
Bangs-Meets-Layers
If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, suggests Zoe Adams, international artist at Taylor Taylor London. “[Bangs] paired with layers is making a strong comeback for 2025, offering a soft and romantic aesthetic,” she says. “The layered structure creates movement, while the bangs frame the face, adding definition and depth.” Even better, this style is ideal for most hair lengths, says Adams, but it works especially well for those with thicker hair looking to add lightness and shape. Anything goes, too. “Curtain bangs, wispy [bangs] or bold, blunt bangs can all complement layered cuts beautifully,” says Adams. This heavily layered cut by Grace Amelia hits the nail on the head.
The Mixie '25
Cut by Andy Judd, this mullet-meets-pixie on Addie Jean Carroll is the cut of 2025. “The mixie is full of texture,” says Rice. “It’s essentially an outgrown pixie with soft edges around the hairline, but length at the back can be kept longer to create a wolf cut variation.” According to Rice, the less styling, the better. “Wear it natural for a ‘bedhead’ look,” she says. “Consider heavily texturized [bangs]; the length can be adjusted to your taste.”
The Italian Bob 2.0
With both Bickmore and Adams singing its praises, the Italian bob is in no danger of becoming outdated, but thanks to the abundance of nifty hot brushes out there, we’re going to play around with the size. Take a cue from this cut on Athisha Khan. Try the ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush, $167.
Characterized by soft, subtle layers that sit just above the shoulders, Bickmore says the Italian bob offers the perfect balance of volume and movement. “It’s effortlessly chic, low maintenance and works beautifully with natural textures, making it an ideal choice for those looking to combine style with ease,” he says. If your hair is on the fine side, Adams suggests asking your stylist for blunt ends to maximize the volume. “Whether styled sleek or with a soft wave, the Italian bob adds a touch of European elegance to any look,” she says.
Triple XL Hair
XL = extra long à la Charli xcx. “We’ve been seeing so much long long long hair (hence triple XL), and it’s mostly worn with natural texture,” says Rice, like this cut on digital creator Alyssa. “Achieving this look won’t happen overnight but as we’ve seen so many times on the catwalk or in editorials, you can opt for a little help from clip-in extensions.” And if your hair is naturally this long? Maintain it well, says Rice: “Get your hair cut regularly — every six to eight weeks — and invest in conditioning treatments.” Try Davines Nou Nou Hair Mask, $40. “If your hair is [naturally wavy or curly], let it air-dry or diffuse and use a hair wand for extra waves if needed,” adds Rice. Try ghd Creative Curl Wand, $209.
The Short Pixie Wig
If you don’t want to brave the scissors, Dublin says that a short pixie wig is an excellent way to play with a new style and shade sans permanent change. “This protective style allows you to enjoy a bold, cropped look without cutting or coloring your natural hair,” she says, pinpointing Leomie Anderson as inspiration. “Wigs and extensions are also perfect for people who frequently change their hairstyles or need to protect their hair from damage,” she says. “If you’re looking for versatility and protection, this trend is a game-changer.” Look to digital creator Thai.
Brow Bone Contouring
Bangs will become mini hairstyles in their own right, suggests hairstylist Tom Smith. “In 2025 we’ll see a variety of fusions of previously popular [bang] styles,” he tells R29. “Birkin bangs [inspired by the late Jane Birkin], bottleneck bangs [between curtain bangs and full bangs], curtain bangs, micro [bangs] and various other brow- and cheekbone-skimming lengths will be customized to frame the eyes with softly textured and choppy pieces.”
“[Bangs] like these are great for those who want something low-commitment because they’re softer and grow out gently, meaning they don’t require regular trimming,” adds Smith. He suggests asking your stylist what would work best for your face shape: “[This is important because they’ll] consider the size of your forehead, whether you want to show off your eyebrows or cheekbones and make sure you’re willing to tweak the style every morning. You’ll need to reset this area of your hair every day, so while it can be done quickly, it does require some daily maintenance.” We love these face-framing bangs on digital creator Q.
The Modern Curly Mullet
The mullet is making a major comeback, according to Dublin, and the modern iteration is made for those with curly hair. “[Women with curls] are reimagining this iconic cut with their natural textures,” says Dublin. “The look features shorter layers at the top and sides with longer, free-flowing curls at the back,” she adds, much like this style by hairstylist Tiff McColl. “The shape enhances volume and movement, and it’s perfect for those who want to push boundaries and pay homage to a style with rich cultural history while staying true to their natural hair pattern,” adds Dublin. She recommends adding a leave-in conditioner and a curl-enhancing cream to your hairstyling arsenal. Try Cantu Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream, $6.48, and Living Proof Curl Enhancer, $51.50.
Anti Bangs
“Considering that we’ve had so much interest in [bang] shapes over the past few years, I predict that 2025 is going to invite in [the opposite] in the form of elongated face-framing — no distinguishable layers or shaping around the face, but lengths that sit longer than the chin,” says Smith. Ryenne Snow nails it with this cut. The key to maintaining [bangs] like these is being kind on your strands. “Avoid splitting by turning down the heat on your tools and using a product like Olaplex No.3,” says Smith, which reduces breakage. “Concentrate it around the weaker hairline areas and be gentle when brushing,” he adds.
The Luxe Bob
The classic lob, aka long bob, will get a sleek, luxurious upgrade for 2025, says Sam Burnett, owner and creative director of Hare & Bone salon. “This cut sits just above the shoulders, with seamless layers throughout the mid-lengths and ultra-blunt edges that create a polished, clean finish,” says Burnett, like this cut by Blonde Helsinki. “It’s modern, low-maintenance and perfect for anyone who wants versatility because it can be air-dried for an effortless vibe or styled for an ultra-refined look,” says Burnett.
The Midi Flick
Smith cites Florence Pugh and Kendall Jenner as celebrity inspiration but this chunky, flicky, mid-length cut on Sana, created by Francesca Inverarity of The Hair Bros, is by far our favorite look. “Thanks to the virality of 2024’s ‘bell bottom’ bob [a kicked-out bob haircut], we’re going to see flicky and textured mid-length shapes lead the way for [hair] trends in 2025,” says Smith. He suggests asking your stylist for a textured and layered shape that sits around your collarbone. “It’s best styled with soft, messy waves or natural curls if you have them,” says Smith. “Use a texture spray to modernize and add volume to the result.” Try Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray, $49.
The Layered Curtain Cut
“This medium-length cut combines the softness of ‘70s-inspired layers with a modern edge,” says Burnett. Those layers should frame the face and blend seamlessly into the lengths. “[This provides] an airy, weightless effect,” adds Burnett. “It’s perfect for adding movement and dimension to thicker hair while bringing body and life to finer textures.” This cut by London-based hairstylist Nataliia Bumford is beautiful.
The Micro Contour Crop
This is the evolution of the pixie cut. “It features sharp, tailored edges and subtle texturing around the face to sculpt and enhance your features,” says Burnett, like this cut by New York hairstylist Kiyotaka Tsutsumi. “It’s bold yet soft, framing the jawline and cheekbones beautifully and offering a fresh, edgy alternative.
