While we’re not entering a new calendar year, the start of September feels like a ceremonial shift and we're leaning in. With summer coming to a close, maybe you're reflecting on how it went, posting your favorite moments on IG, and thinking about what you want to bring into fall. If you’re anything like me and my split ends, you're due for a haircut and feeling ready to shed the dead weight and start fresh this September. But the big question is: What do you want to do with your hair?
I've learned that some of the best haircuts are made in the planning phase before you plop into the salon chair. Most stylists recommend coming to your appointment with reference photos and a clear understanding of what you want. So, with that in mind, we’re bringing you an inspiration board of trending haircuts. From the effortless and air-dried "kicked bob" to the soft "skinny bangs" and the protective style of the moment ("Bora Bora braids"), let these photos and trend predictions set your next haircut into motion.
Razor bob
When we polled hairdressers about the haircut of the fall, most mentioned the bob (really a classic more than a trend). The specific style of bob should be personalized to your hair type and texture. However, if your hair is straight or wavy, Adam Federico, R+Co stylist and VP of creative development, says that the trending cut of the moment is the razor bob. It's cut, at least in part, with a razor instead of scissors to achieve blunt lines and more movement. The effect? Federico calls it "a more textured, lived-in look" and "less fussy" than a traditional bob. "I think of it as a little bit rock ‘n roll," he explains. "It can have an edge, or it can feel bohemian. It’s more modern with a softer, more dynamic texture."
Important consideration: Before opting for a razor bob, it’s important to consider that the cut may require more frequent touch-ups due to its textured nature. For styling, Federico recommends a texturizing paste or spray (we love the Rōz Air Thickening Spray) to deliver a little bit of grit and separation. A generous spitz of dry shampoo through your ends could also work.
Midi bob
Another trend starting to peak this fall is the "midi" bob, a slightly longer, grown-out version of the Italian bob. For the uninitiated, the Italian bob is a chin-length chop often flipped to one side for volume and shape. The midi bob, by contrast, falls a bit longer, hovering just above the shoulders. But like the Italian bob, it's often parted to one side to encourage a '90s supermodel volume.
"Old money" is what Suzi Angelina, a London-based hairstylist and colorist calls this specific look: a midi bob paired with creamy sand blonde color. Given the amount of likes her "old money" hair post has racked up (432,000 and climbing), we're predicting both the midi bob and cream blonde color will be popular requests through the fall.
Clavi-cut
The clavi-cut — a haircut falling at the clavicle or collarbone — is a modern, cooler version of the humble lob (long bob). Celebrity stylist Mara Roszak recently posted the quintessential clavi-cut on actress Zoe Saldana. "The front sections are cut slightly shorter than the back sections, which further emphasizes the collarbone," explains Federico of the cut, which has the structure and shape of a classic bob but with more length. "It provides enough length to experiment with various styles, while still maintaining the ease and chicness of a shorter cut," adds Federico. "It’s perfect for those who want a manageable length without committing to a shorter bob."
Styling tip: For a clavi-cut, Federico recommends adding a moisturizing leave-in cream to your hair routine. Specifically, he uses the R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Crème. "This product will help maintain the cut's sleek look and enhance its natural movement, ensuring your hair always looks polished and shiny, never dull," he says.
Skinny bangs
A skinny bang is soft and wispy. It's not a blunt bang or even a curtain bang, but a very thin bang, more like a few short pieces that will flutter around the hairline. “A few pieces are shorter in the middle to help push longer pieces out to frame the eyes and cheekbones," explains hairstylist Marwa Bashir. They can work on any cut, from a bob to a long cut, as Bashir, explains, "They can be easily blended in" just to add dimension around the eyes.
For styling, Bashir says that most people find it helpful to style their shorter "skinny bang" pieces using a round brush and a blow dryer or blowdry brush. If your hair is prone to frizz, consider an air-dry cream (like the Rōz Milk Hair Serum) to keep the bangs from lifting in the humidity or rain.
“Bora Bora” braids
One of the chicest braiding trends we've seen blow up this summer — with influencers wearing the braids on their island-hopping vacations — is aptly called "Bora Bora" braids. The versatile protective style, a nod to the tropical destination, was coined by New Jersey hairstylist Omobolanle Ajao, who shares her technique on IG.
Like goddess braids, Bora Bora braids offer an effortless hybrid between wavy sew-ins and wispy pick-and-drop micro braids. "They give a more voluminous appearance [compared to] similar braids and also show less scalp,” adds Federico. Not just for the beach, stylists and braiding experts predict we'll see these braids peak in popularity through the fall as those beyond the influencer crowd try them on.
Kicked bob
The "kicked" bob is equal parts cut and styling. “The kicked bob features slight flips at the ends, where the hair curves upward," explains Marie Nino, an NYC-based hairstylist and colorist. A kicked-out bob is an above-the-shoulder, almost one-length square bob. "The only layers are usually very light around the face with a blunt end to the rest. This type of cut allows the hair to naturally ‘kick out’ or slightly flip naturally," adds Bashir.
What's great about this cut is that, in most cases, it will style itself — with a tiny bit of direction. An air-dry cream (like R+Co Cool Wind pH Perfect Air-Dry Crème) will prep your hair and moisturize it to defend against frizzing. Then while your hair is wet, tuck it behind your ears, lightly scrunch, and air-dry. And who said short hair isn't easy to style?