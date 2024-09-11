The clavi-cut — a haircut falling at the clavicle or collarbone — is a modern, cooler version of the humble lob (long bob). Celebrity stylist Mara Roszak recently posted the quintessential clavi-cut on actress Zoe Saldana. "The front sections are cut slightly shorter than the back sections, which further emphasizes the collarbone," explains Federico of the cut, which has the structure and shape of a classic bob but with more length. "It provides enough length to experiment with various styles, while still maintaining the ease and chicness of a shorter cut," adds Federico. "It’s perfect for those who want a manageable length without committing to a shorter bob."