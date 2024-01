12 Bob Haircut Trends That Are Going To Be Everywhere This Year

Michele Antiga, signature colorist and stylist at Gielly Green in London, predicts that the “mushroom” bob (smooth, sleek and rounded, just like a mushroom) will reign supreme this year. Much like this cut on Carina Pranz , the length sits at the chin, but the key to this style, says Stéphane Ferreira, expert stylist and color specialist at Live True London , is the rounded ends which are flicked under using a round brush or straighteners. The mushroom bob is a cut that Anita Rice and Stephen Buller of Buller + Rice hair salon are putting on a pedestal for 2024, too. It doesn’t have to be super short, though. This is the kind of bob that looks equally as good when it grows out and tumbles nonchalantly around your face, say Rice and Buller: “It should look polished and full, but have a tousled quality to it,” they add. Style accidentally perfect waves like these with a curling wand like ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand