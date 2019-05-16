Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
New Beauty Trends
Beauty
A Minimalist Guide To Animal-Print Nail Art
by
Megan Decker
More from New Beauty Trends
Beauty
Blonde Balayage Is The Hot Summer Hair Color You Need To Try
Megan Decker
May 16, 2019
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 15, 2019
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To Take It Off
Mi-Anne Chan
May 15, 2019
Beauty
White Eyeliner Is The Biggest Celebrity Makeup Trend Of 2019
We can all agree that eyeliner is not the easiest makeup product to apply, and it's likely to end up everywhere but your lashline. Luckily, there's a
by
Us
Beauty
These Products Will Keep Your Skin Lit All Summer Long
It used to be that we mostly sought a glowing complexion in winter, when the cold weather and shorter, darker days invariably led to dull, tired skin. But
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
The 7 Breakout Bridal Beauty Trends For Summer 2019
Whether it's a simple signing at city hall, in a sprawling field with flowers in your hair, or at a big banquet hall with a cathedral veil and a pipe
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Glossier Is Relaunching The Supers Serums — & You're Going T...
Three years ago, Glossier launched the Supers: a triad of shelfie-worthy serums designed to bring the ubiquitous dewy, cool-girl glow to the masses (for
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 6 Nail Polish Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer
Maybe it's the new ruffle skirt hanging in your closet, or the fact that it's now warm enough to walk down the street without a second layer, but we're
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Egg Nails" Are Trending For Summer — & They're Surprisingly...
You never know what unexpected pattern will take off as a hot new nail trend. A few weeks ago, goldfish were all the rage. Before that, celebs like
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
A Glitter Manicure Is The Perfect Summer Accessory
No shade to winter and the glitzy holiday season, but that part of spring when summer is just on the horizon feels like a much more appropriate time to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Memorial Day
If you've been putting off your summer pedicure until the season's official start date (we'll call that Memorial Day weekend), the peaking May temps might
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Clear Mascara Is The Essential Your Makeup Kit Is Missing
Beyoncé has given us a lot over the years — Dangerously In Love, the 2009 Inaugural Ball performance for the Obamas, and a few iconic Vogue covers that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
After you've scheduled a haircut and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 All-Natural Cleansers To Kick-Start A Cleaner Spring Beauty Rou...
In 2019, with the borderline-extremist focus on clean and ethically-sourced ingredients, you don't need to be consciously "cleaning up" your medicine
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
22 Beauty Products That Won Our Editors' Hearts In April
As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers," which makes April sound like a real bummer. But we think the month deserves a little more credit,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
These Breakout Hair-Color Trends Will Inspire The Perfect Summer ...
Hair color is tricky to prescribe, because even though we all feel that annual itch to go a few shades lighter for summer, there's no universal shade of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The One Beauty Product Kendall Jenner Always Uses Before A Date
While some people are itching to know who Kendall Jenner is dating, we're more invested in her beauty routine behind the scenes, before she steps out onto
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Gigi Hadid Just Tried The Grooviest Nail-Art Trend Of 2019
From cow nails and heart-embellished to chic, understated ombré, this year is already rife with inventive new nail-art trends. But for all the
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Move Over Ring Finger, Thumbs Are The New Accent Nails
No shade to the classic ring finger, but the accent nail is finding a new home this spring. Playful, practical, and with way more real estate to get
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Fish Nails" Are Trending For Spring — & We Never Saw This One C...
When it comes to nail art, there's no predicting what's going to take off as a trend. We thought the rainbow manicure lived and died in middle school, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Cardi B's Manicurist Gave Me Blinged-Out Nails — & This Is H...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
9 Flattering Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Ready For Sandal Season
The second week of April is when most of us start itching for a pedicure. Whether you're going on vacation somewhere tropical, or just feeling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Botox For Hair Might Just Make You Toss Your Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is a modern-day miracle: Its ability to make three-days-post-blowout hair look freshly-washed is nothing short of life-altering. But what if
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Nail-Art Trend You're Going To See Everywhere This Summer
Nothing complements a sunny springtime disposition like a bright manicure. Yes, there's something to be said about the neutrality of sheer, pale-pink
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Bright & Sunny Nail-Polish Colors To Grab Before Your Spring Ma...
We consider springtime a vibe, as opposed to a season. You're wearing your favorite white eyelet blouse, enjoying the afternoon sunshine streaming through
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Gradient Manicure Is Everyone's Favorite Spring Accessory
The next time you go to paint your nails, instead of choosing one solid color, why not bring 'em all to the party instead? The manicure trend you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-L...
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Celebrities Prove That Blue Eye Makeup Is A Must-Try For Sp...
A lot of people refer to the '90s as the golden decade for style and beauty inspo, but with all due respect, we've got to give the early 2000s its props.
by
Us
Beauty
"Dumpster Diving" Points To A Much Bigger Beauty Problem
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted