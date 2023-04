While I was a little skeptical at first, the vanilla chrome manicure is definitely a design I'm saving for future reference. The warm cream tone is a good neutral — white without being stark. The name is a relatively new way to describe the look, but there's plenty of design inspiration to be found. This is a good reference by @FemmeBlk on TikTok: The color is more of a pearlescent white, but the white is sheer so it feels toned down. Searching for milky white chrome nails, like this design on content creator @TashiaJaem, is also a good example of a take on the trend.