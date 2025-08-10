Glass French Nails Are A Modern Take On A Timeless Classic

While there are a few different ways that you can create that signature glassy tip, Humphrey swears by using a cat eye gel for the effect, starting with a sheer pink color as a neutral base. “Once it’s applied, and before curing, I use a magnet to pull the metallic pigment in the cat eye gel into a curve that mimics the shape of the nail smile line,” Humphrey explains. Once it’s set, she then layers on a sheer chrome powder to add that trademark shine. Not sure which color to opt for? “For summer, soft golds, champagne silvers, and rose quartz tones are cute, while deeper smokier chromes like hematite, velvet green, and sapphire will give a moodier molten vibe,” she says.