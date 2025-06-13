11 Fresh Ways To Wear White Nails This Summer
Summer is finally here, and with it comes an inevitable surge of nail inspiration flooding our feeds. From pretty princess nails to playful beach manicures, there’s an abundance of fresh trends emerging already, but there’s always one shade that reappears every summer without fail: white. Timeless, clean, and effortlessly cool, white nails are synonymous with summer and always look impeccable. This season, though, there’s a twist: White nails are enjoying a soft-focus upgrade.
Say goodbye to the stark, bright whites of the past; this summer’s take is more about milky, sheer, and chiffon-inspired whites. Think creamy undertones, hints of pink and nude, and cloudy textures. The result is modern, elevated, and made for the sunshine season.
Ahead, we’ve got 11 of the best white nails to inspire your next manicure.
Soap Shine
At first glance, this practically perfect white manicure by nail content creator Melanie Graves looks clean and simple. But look again, and you’ll spot a subtly pink, pearlescent hue that mirrors the iridescence of a sudsy bubble bath. Recreate it at home with Essie Gel Couture in Pre-Show Jitters, $13.
Soft Seafoam
Manicurist Saskia Fenwick has declared it “seafoam season” with these elegantly pared-back nails. A popular choice among professional nail artists, Bio Sculpture’s Seafoam, $14.50, is a gorgeous milky white that feels fresh and modern.
Summer Croc
Animal print nails have been enjoying a comeback for 2025, and croc print is going to be a huge trend for summer. This look created by nail artist Anh Nguyen for digital creator @buymechanel is so fun.
Beach Shimmer
Beach nails are a huge trend for summer, and while lots of manicurists use an abundance of colors, textures, and embellishments, this pearly shell manicure by @prettydaintybykristine proves it works just as well in monochrome.
Bright White
Proving it’s a classic summer nail look for a reason, manicurist Julia Diogo uses a classic, bright white to create this bold colorblock manicure. Try OPI Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow, $11.99, to recreate it at home.
White On White French
The humble French manicure is always reinventing itself, and this summer sees manicurists like @scaviar.nails switching the classic pink-nude base for a milky white hue. Paired with crisp white tips, it’s an incredibly chic way to wear white nails for the season.
Reverse Iced
Flipping her classic iced French manicure on its head, bridal manicurist Carmelina pairs a pearlescent base with a micro strip of bright white color at the base of the nail for an utterly cool manicure.
Barely Beige
If a stark white manicure isn’t your thing, try seeking out warm beiges and soft chiffons for a more wearable, buttery manicure. Recreate this one by manicurist Paulina Juśkiewicz using Essie Nail Polish in Allure, $15.50.
Half Moon
Strictly speaking, this pretty half-moon manicure by Jaz does use a soft pink base, but it’s the striking linen-colored accents at the tip and base of the nail that make this a decidedly modern take on a white manicure.
Vanilla Chrome
This creamy combination by nail artist Rhianna was created using The Gel Bottle's delicious off-white, Piña Colada, finished with a white chrome top coat. While you’ll get the best results in a salon for this, Holo Taco Specialty Nail Polish in Milky White Shimmer, $14, captures a similar oyster iridescent sheen.
White Blooms
Floral nail art is always a popular choice for spring and summer, and blooming gel in particular has really taken off this year. This design by nail artist Jadyn looks so pretty thanks to the soft white hue and touches of gold shimmer.
