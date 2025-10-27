"Because gel had done so well, but we knew people were like, 'How do I get stronger, longer nails that are mine? How do I get nail extensions that I can build without a tip?'" Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29. "[Our community] loves press-ons, but they wanted gel almost to work harder for them." Designed to work seamlessly with the brand's existing Gel Mani System (which includes a proprietary lamp, base, and top coats), Builder Gel comes in 15 sheer, milky neutrals inspired by Olive & June fan favorites, and allows the user to achieve the plump, durable look and feel of salon builder gel, or craft gel extensions at home using patent-pending forms. "We want to give you the ability to either have instant extensions or grow your nails over time, and also with the color that you want," explains Gibson Tuttle. As with salon builder gel, Olive & June's formula is a thicker consistency (compared to its regular gel polish), which allows you to manipulate the shape and get extra rise and plumpness. (Don't worry, the brand includes a liner brush in the kit.)