I Tried Olive & June’s At-Home Builder Gel — & The Results Blew Me Away
My natural nails and I have been on a journey. I was a chronic nail-biter for the majority of my childhood, and even as I went through college and my 20s, I constantly experienced dry, brittle nails that would break as soon as they grew past my fingertips. And while yes, I loved my Après extensions and builder gel manis to encourage growth, the truth is, these services are pricey and time-consuming. My inner monologue, screaming in QVC, knew there had to be a better way.
Enter from stage left, DIY nail bestie Olive & June. The Los Angeles-based nail salon turned polish purveyor has perfected the art of the home manicure, even launching its own gel system earlier this year. Taking things a step further, Olive & June is unveiling its own Builder Gel collection — and honestly, I might never set foot in a nail salon again. (I'm exaggerating, of course — support and tip your manicurists!)
"Because gel had done so well, but we knew people were like, 'How do I get stronger, longer nails that are mine? How do I get nail extensions that I can build without a tip?'" Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Refinery29. "[Our community] loves press-ons, but they wanted gel almost to work harder for them." Designed to work seamlessly with the brand's existing Gel Mani System (which includes a proprietary lamp, base, and top coats), Builder Gel comes in 15 sheer, milky neutrals inspired by Olive & June fan favorites, and allows the user to achieve the plump, durable look and feel of salon builder gel, or craft gel extensions at home using patent-pending forms. "We want to give you the ability to either have instant extensions or grow your nails over time, and also with the color that you want," explains Gibson Tuttle. As with salon builder gel, Olive & June's formula is a thicker consistency (compared to its regular gel polish), which allows you to manipulate the shape and get extra rise and plumpness. (Don't worry, the brand includes a liner brush in the kit.)
For my second builder gel mani, Olive & June graciously set me up with an appointment with manicurist Julieta Martinez. Martinez walked me through the steps of using the Olive & June nail forms, which come in three sizes to fit your finger and create a customized extension. (If you've never tried nail forms before, they work by wrapping around your finger and painting on the builder gel in your desired length and shape.)
As much as I'd love to be a press-on girlie, I can never seem to have them stay on for more than a few hours. Builder gel extensions get me the length I love, without any glue or tips. (They also feel lighter on my fingertips than press-ons or acrylics.) For my extensions, I went with Rose Glaze, a sheer pink iridescent shimmer that gave major Glinda vibes.
Individual builder gel shades go for $12 apiece, and you can shop sets of eight for $85 (a savings of $11, off the à la carte price — basically like paying for seven shades and getting one free). Removal is the only thing I hate about gel manicures, but don't worry, Olive & June has a solution for that, too. The Salon-Speed Soak-Off Kit includes everything to gently remove your gels, including builder. Per the brand, start by trimming the builder extension (if applicable), then file off the top layer of top coat before soaking with acetone.
In general, I'm super impressed with Olive & June's builder system; I work in beauty, and even I never thought I could do my own builder gel manicure at home. For special occasions (especially ones involving nail art), I'll still be at the salon; but in the meantime, it's safe to say that my journey towards longer, stronger natural nails has leveled up in a major way.
As a fan of the existing gel system, I loved that I didn't have to buy a separate lamp or anything to use Olive & June's new builder gels. "Builder can be very intimidating for people, especially the building the length portion of it," Olive & June's VP of product development Anne Reigle tells us. "And because builder gel is a thicker formula than regular gel, we wanted it to be self-leveling and really easy to work with; it strengthens on contact, lengthens your nails, plumps the surface, smooths the surface, and protects your natural nails all at the same time."
For my first attempt, I did a DIY mani using Creme Caramel, a gorgeous warm tan shade that's perfect for fall. I'm pretty comfortable with doing my own nails without making a mess, but the brush came in clutch for cleaning up edges before curing. (Also, flipping hands upside down for a few seconds after applying polish helps let gravity create a soft, domed shape to the nails.)
