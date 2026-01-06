Blue Suede Is The Nail Color Combo Everyone Wants This Year, Say Manicurists
One of my favorite things about this job is getting to hunt for manicure inspiration and call it work. In the past few weeks, I’ve spotted (and promptly booked) cat-eye polka-dot nails, not to mention argyle sweater nails, and even deer-print nails — a cute winter alternative to tortoiseshell. But as I’ve been tracking the coolest trends, one color combination keeps coming up. Enter: blue and brown. Actually, I’m calling it blue suede.
I know what you’re thinking: it’s not the most obvious color pairing, and on paper, it shouldn’t work. But judging by Instagram’s nail artists, the duo is surprisingly dynamic, and it’s quickly becoming one of their most requested designs.
BIAB and nail art specialist Zoe Griffiths says that blue and brown is her clients’ favorite color combination at the minute, and there’s a simple reason why the two hues go together so perfectly: “Blue and brown is nature’s color palette,” says Griffiths — think of it like the earth meeting the sky. Griffiths adds, “Together, they’re warm and cool at the same time, so this combination suits everyone.”
In the same way that the argyle pattern has transcended fashion and made its way onto our nails, Griffiths thinks that our obsession with these shades comes from a small tweak we’re making to our closets: “I think recently a lot of people have been replacing black with chocolate brown as a softer wardrobe staple,” she says, adding, “Brown and blue as a nail combo will be trending as it’s a fun way to wear color, but it still somehow feels like you’re wearing neutrals as they match so easily to the clothes that most of us already have in our wardrobes.” It’s further proof that blue denim really does go with everything.
If you want to switch things up, some manicurists are replacing brown tones with rich burgundy, and while seeming like an unusual match, the various creations posted to Instagram prove otherwise. We especially love this blue and burgundy combination by nail salon Faness, which marries a wine-colored base and sky blue daubs.
If you’re doing your nails at home, Essie’s Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish in Sky Jelly is a soft baby blue hue that suits all skin tones. Layer it with a rich chestnut shade like Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Mocha, or OPI Nail Lacquer in You Don’t Know Jacques! if you prefer something lighter.
For intricate nail designs involving gel, it’s best head to a qualified nail artist. Ahead, find all the inspiration you need to wear the coolest color combination of the season.
Blue Coffee Plaid
Plaid print nails aren’t going anywhere, but the 2026 upgrade is keeping things monochrome. Nail artist kiri. wnia has taken inspiration from Pantone’s Chicory Coffee (a smoky brown) and Blue Bell (a powdery pastel blue) and delicately layered them to create this blue and brown set that appears almost jelly-like.
Queen of Hearts
Manicurist Heather Errington called this color combo last summer, but it’s just as popular this winter. Her design starts with a rich chocolate base, topped with hand-painted baby blue hearts that accentuate the nail tips.
Geometric Shapes
Brittney Ellen is the genius behind this dark chocolate and bright blue geometric manicure. We love how the negative space between the blue shapes allows the rich base to peek through.
Ombré Tips
Nail artist @nailz.mty has topped this deep espresso shade with light blue to create an ombrè French tip effect. We love the neat squoval shape of these natural nails, but this would look equally chic on longer almond nails.
Blue Horizon
Another winner from Heather Errington, this set champions a caramelized brown shade, but we also adore the delicate sliver of blue over the center of the nail, which looks like a sky on the horizon.
Monochrome Polka Dots
Nail tech Suelen Bagley shows that this color combo can be fun with a mix of French tips, polka dots, and dot-adorned stars on a block color and neutral base. The stiletto shape is the cherry on top.
Studded Aura
On the topic of aura nails, San Sung Kim flipped the shades, layering a powder blue base under a veil of brown polish, accented with studs.
Inverted Florals
Freehand natural nail artist Megan dreamed up these baby blue and chocolate chubby flowers, inverting the colors on each hand.
Blueberry Jelly
There’s something deliciously dessert-like about these nails by Sierra. Using Butter London Patent Shine Nail Lacquer in Afters, she painted chocolate brown swirls over a blueberry jelly base (Dimension Nails Blueberry Flax Milk) to create this playful look.
Blue-Meets-Burgundy
If coffee tones aren’t your thing, opt for something warmer and richer, like this brooding oxblood. Nail artist Mary created a blown-out aura effect, adding studs to some nails and chrome marbling to others.
Blue Tortie Tips
At first glance, these nails created by Nikki seem simple, but the French tips are decked out in tortoiseshell print. The blue swipe cupping each tip adds the perfect finishing touch. We also love her blue and brown snake print tips.
