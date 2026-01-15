Iced Coffee Glass Nails Is The Luxe Manicure Everyone’s About To Copy
An in-depth scroll of my camera roll would reveal nothing scandalous — just an alarming quantity of nail inspiration. No, really. I have more screenshots of blue suede nails, polka dot prints, and argyle sweater-inspired manicures than I have photos of my friends and family.
My obsession with nail art puts me in a strong position to identify the coolest emerging trends, and if you ask me, nothing is quite as mesmerizing as what manicurists are calling “iced coffee glass” nails.
What are iced coffee glass nails, and how do you get the look?
Also known as “ribbed glass” nails, the look is inspired by the dainty coffee glasses currently dominating Pinterest and the feeds of your favorite lifestyle brands.
Session manicurist Ami Streets says iced coffee glass nails are so popular right now because they tap into what she calls the soft luxury aesthetic. “Amplified by social media and satisfying magnetic effects, iced coffee nails feel modern, elevated, and luxurious,” says Streets. She explains that it blends multiple major trends: “Think glazed and glass finishes, as well as magnetic manicures,” she says, essentially cat-eye polish, which contains magnetic particles that are maneuvered into place with a magnet before it cures.
While ribbed glass nails come in a variety of shades, one color palette seems to be reigning supreme: “Brown tones have been a dominant trending color and are set to continue as a key color movement in 2026,” says Streets. “The warm neutrals paired with a glossy, translucent sheen create depth and movement that mimics coffee in a glass.” We’re just a little bit in love with these espresso nails courtesy of @Nails_ByLes on Instagram.
How do you achieve iced coffee glass nails?
Though this manicure might look complicated, an experienced nail artist will know exactly what to do. Streets explains, “To create iced coffee glass nails with a ribbed-glass effect, start with a sheer brown gel base in latte, caramel, or iced-coffee tones.” She adds that your nail tech will layer the polish according to your opacity preference. “One to two thin coats will be more translucent rather than opaque, or for added depth, you can layer a subtle magnetic brown or taupe gel and softly activate the magnet to create gentle movement that mimics liquid in a glass.”
The next step is sealing in the cat-eye color with a high-shine top coat, curing it under a UV lamp, and then applying a matte top coat over the entire nail. “This will help achieve that frosted, iced glass finish,” says Streets.
Now for the finishing touch: once both top coats are cured, a clear builder gel or thick clear top coat is used to draw raised vertical lines, Streets explains. “These extend from the cuticle to the free edge and should be evenly spaced to resemble ribbed drinking glasses,” she says. The nails are then fully cured. “The glossy lines will appear raised while the rest of the nail remains matte,” says Streets, “and it’s the contrast between soft-focus glass and high-shine ribs that gives this manicure an elevated, dimensional finish.”
Because there are quite a few steps, don’t expect this to be a quick salon visit. Iced glass nails can take a couple of hours in the salon chair, as moving the magnetic particles into place to make the finish look like liquid takes time and precision. Your nails might take even longer if you’re opting for a builder gel or hard gel base, which requires extra layering and curing.
The best iced coffee glass nail inspiration on Instagram:
Coffee and nude tones might be de rigueur among ribbed glass nail obsessives, but there are no rules when it comes to choosing a shade. Ahead, find the best ribbed glass nail inspiration in a variety of different colors.
Antique Glass
Nail salon Goose takes cues from alchemy, inspired by the deep green potion bottles of centuries past. We love this high voltage hue — a cat-eye polish that looks as though it has been painted over a jet-black base to really pop.
Magenta Glass
We can’t take our eyes away from these multidimensional magenta nails by Nail Porn, which gleam in purple, pink, and orange as the light shifts.
Fire Glass
Denver-based nail artist Lilly makes these glass nails flicker like a burning fireplace, layering burnt orange cat-eye polish over a black base.
Sea Glass
Hazy sea glass inspires these blue-green nails by Clarisa Maldonado, where a glossy top coat over cat-eye polish and delicate silvery lines make them catch the light from every angle.
Wine Glass
Licensed nail technician Ari shows how to elevate a classic burgundy, pairing a matte base with sleek, glossy stripes.
Champagne Glass
Nail artist @mayleidoesnails used structured gel — a harder, more durable gel — to create these twinkling, champagne-esque glass nails.
Azure Glass
Miami nail tech Elizabeth's take on the glass manicure brings to mind boat trips on the Mediterranean. The top coat stripes make the dark blue cat-eye polish appear azure in places.
Midnight Glass
Shirel Ash plays with a dark base, silver cat-eye polish, and ultra-fine top coat lines to create a look that evokes a starry midnight sky.
Golden Glass
The light bounces beautifully off these golden-brown nails by Scarleth, and the almond shape is the cherry on top.
Violet Glass
The Gel Bottle’s cat-eye polish in Vault is behind this violet-meets-silver set by nail technician Beth. We’re taking this one to our nail salon, stat.
Iced Americano
A range of coffee-toned shades come together in this manicure by Just Lols Nails, with stripes rendered in a deeper hue rather than a clear top coat, adding layers and dimension.
