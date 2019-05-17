Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
US News
Work & Money
Morehouse College Grads Are Graduating Debt Free
by
Alexis Reliford
We cover news through a feminist lens.
REFINERY29 ON TWITTER
News And Politics Coverage By, For And About Women Around The World
REFINERY29 THIS AM APP
Start Your Mornings With Our Daily News Rundown
STRONG OPINIONS LOOSELY HELD
Refinery29's Podcast On Modern Popular Culture
US News
How Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Was Deceived By The Women Who Stole Her Unborn Baby
by
Alejandra Salazar
US News
Missouri Passes Extreme Bill Criminalizing Abortion After Eight Weeks
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
The Women Running In 2020 Lead The Fight Against Extreme Abortion Bans
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
More from US News
Work & Money
The House Just Passed A Bill To Protect LGBTQ+ Workplace Rights
Anabel Pasarow
May 17, 2019
News
What It's Like To Run For Office As A Republican Woman Of Color
Cristina Osmeña
May 17, 2019
Asian American
The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough
Kristin Wong
May 17, 2019
News
3 Charged In Murder Of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Whose Baby Was Cut Fro...
A mother and daughter have been charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant 19-year-old woman who was strangled before her baby was cut from
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Knock Down The House
's Cori Bush Is Running Again I...
Before 2018, many of us thought that you had to be privileged, wealthy, or an established politician to run for office. Many say you should start at the
by
Cori Bush
News
Pregnant 19-Year-Old In Chicago Found Dead, Her Baby Cut Out Of H...
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, a 19-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared in Chicago, IL, last month, was found strangled on Wednesday. Authorities say the baby
by
Andrea González-R...
News
How To Fight Anti-Abortion Laws Around The Country
If you're angry and exhausted about the wave of extreme anti-abortion laws around the country — most recently, the bans signed by the governors of
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
You Can Still Get An Abortion In Alabama & Georgia
Abortion is still legal in Alabama and Georgia, but you wouldn't know it from the rapid spread of misinformation and alarming headlines following the
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Who Is Running For President In 2020?
With many candidates already criss-crossing the country and new ones coming into the race, the 2020 presidential election is well underway — and the
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Alabama Governor Signs Law To Effectively Ban Abortion In The Sta...
On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a measure that bans abortion at any stage of gestation, except in cases in which the woman's life is
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Search For 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Continues As Mother's Ex-...
The search for Houston 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has been missing since May 4, continues. Her mother Brittany Bowens has said she believes that Maleah
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
You Don't Have To Change Yourself To Run For Office
As we're reminded daily, there's one very big election happening in 2020 — but the number to know is much bigger than one. There are over 500,000
by
Erin Vilardi
News
I'm Voting For The First Time In 2020. This Has To Be The Cl...
I'm a 17-year-old singer-songwriter and climate justice activist from Los Angeles, California. So far, I haven’t had a say in who’s creating the
by
Arielle Martinez ...
News
Everything We Know About The Disappearance Of 4-Year-Old Maleah D...
Brittany Bowens, the mother of Maleah Davis, the Houston 4-year-old who has been missing since May 4, said she believes her daughter is dead and that
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Felicity Huffman Pleaded Guilty In The College Admissions Scandal
Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges on Monday afternoon for her role in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors said the
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Jewish American Heritage Month
Anti-Semitism Is The Oldest Conspiracy Theory In World
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Carly Pildis
Jewish American Heritage Month
There’s No One Way To Look Jewish
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Lauren Le Vine
US News
Michelle Obama Shares An Emotional Tribute To Her Family For Moth...
This Mother’s Day, we’re lucky enough to celebrate with the GOAT mom: Michelle Obama. The beloved former First lady took to Instagram to honor the
by
Meagan Fredette
US News
Texas Passes Bill To Improve Conditions For Women In Prison — But...
The Texas Senate recently passed a bill which would improve conditions for women in prison, if it becomes law. The bipartisan House Bill 650, authored by
by
Alexis Reliford
US News
4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Has Been Missing For A Week — & Now Her M...
A week has gone by since four-year-old Maleah Davis was reported missing after she was allegedly abducted from her step-father’s car in Houston. Now,
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment News
Lights, Camera, No Action In Georgia: Hollywood Fights The State’...
Georgia spoiled more than a few peaches with its controversial new abortion law, and now Hollywood is clapping back — but perhaps a bit softer and
by
Alexis Reliford
News
With
Roe v. Wade
In Danger, Some States Rush To Protect ...
Abortion rights in the United States are under attack. Anti-choice lawmakers have been introducing restrictions at a record pace this year, ranging from
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Fake German Heiress Anna Delvey Sentenced To 4-12 Years In Prison
Anna Sorokin, who scammed her way into Manhattan high society by posing as a German heiress named Anna Delvey, was sentenced to four to 12 years in
by
Andrea González-R...
News
What You Should Know About Title X — & How To Protect It
Refinery29 reporter Mi-Anne Chan recently took to the streets of New York City to ask people whether they know what Title X is. Initially, what she heard
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
1 Student Killed, 8 Injured In Colorado School Shooting
An 18-year-old was killed and eight people were injured after two students opened fire at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Littleton, CO, on Tuesday
by
Andrea González-R...
Women's Health News
AOC Says New Abortion Law In Georgia Ignores "Basic Biology"
On Wednesday morning, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to Georgia's new "heartbeat" bill, which was signed into law on Tuesday. The law bans
by
Cory Stieg
News
What The Final Season Of
Game Of Thrones
Can Teach Us Ab...
Daenerys. Cersei. Arya. Sansa. With the exception of Jon Snow and a few dragons, the final season of Game of Thrones really is all about the women. Their
by
Talaya Waller
News
Cory Booker & Ayanna Pressley Unveil Bill To Keep Black Women Fro...
Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Ayanna Pressley are introducing legislation this week to expand Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and new mothers in an
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Kirsten Gillibrand Says She'll Only Nominate Pro-Choice Judges
Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand promised that, if elected president, she will only nominate judges "who will commit to upholding Roe v.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Inside The World Of The #KHive, Kamala Harris' Biggest Fans
Welcome to Hindsight 2020, Refinery29's weekly column reflecting on the women running for president and the lessons learned (or not!) from 2016. In case
by
Natalie Gontcharova
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted