I Lost The Only Home I’d Ever Known In The Eaton Fire. Now, We’re Trying to Rebuild

The following day my family and I ended up going back to see the house. At that point, the cops were blocking people from going into the area because it was still an active fire. We went up the long way. We went deeper in the mountains towards Loma Alta park and made our way down Fair Oaks to where I live. There’s this ride at Universal Studios called the Universal Studios Tour, and there’s one part of it where you watch a disaster happen on a working movie set, with floods and fires and power lines falling down. That’s how it felt. It felt fake. As we were pulling up, I got a lump in my throat. Seeing our home and seeing what was left… It's crazy because it looks so small. You have this whole house, you have all of these memories, your whole life was there and now, it’s just a pile of rubble and dirt.