fine tradition

It's that time of year again. Workplaces and families everywhere are starting to plan their annual holiday parties which inevitably means a White Elephant gift exchange is in your near future. For those who may be embarking on thissilly but joyous gifting game for the first time, there's a whole website dedicated to the rules if you need an explainer. Basically you're encouraged to wrap a super random gift — usually no more than $20 —and the guessing, stealing, and swapping begins. A gift pile mixed with both gag and useful items makes for healthy competition.