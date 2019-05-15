Skip navigation!
TV Shows
You Have 10 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's...
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Why Lili Reinhart Just Dragged
Game Of Thrones
Fans
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need
by
Ariana Romero
Movies
Are The Manson Girls Still In Jail?
Elena Nicolaou
May 15, 2019
TV Shows
Here’s Why Jon Snow & Ghost’s Goodbye Sucked So Much
Kathryn Lindsay
May 16, 2019
Movie Reviews
Netflix’s
See You Yesterday
Heartbreakingly Combines Time Travel With...
Anne Cohen
May 16, 2019
TV Shows
HBO's
Young Pope
Follow-Up Just Cast The Last Person You'd Ever...
Meagan Fredette
3 hours ago
Entertainment
Meghan & Harry Have A First Anniversary Gift For Us Commoners: Never-Before-Seen...
Sarah Midkiff
4 hours ago
TV Shows
The
Game Of Thrones
Props That The Cast Took From The Show Feel Very Telling
Meagan Fredette
5 hours ago
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner Reportedly Told Jordyn Woods To Get Her Stuff & Clea...
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have each taken a page out of an HGTV playbook. Jenner has reportedly cleaned house, while her ex-BFF Woods is busy
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
May End As George R.R. Martin Planned — ...
Long live Game of Thrones. Whatever your opinions are on season 8’s writing quality – and trust us, folks have a lot of opinions — the ending itself
by
Meagan Fredette
Music
Forget Song Of The Summer — Ariana Grande Just Proved “NASA” Is O...
Ariana Grande’s “NASA” officially out of this world, thanks to a little help from the agency it’s named after. The singer-songwriter and her
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Could Daenerys Stay On The Iron Throne In The
Game Of Thrones...
Last week on Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen took the Iron Throne with lots of fire, and lots of blood. It’s safe to say that King’s Landing —
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
SNL
’s Leslie Jones Will Not Be A Handmaid For Anti-Abort...
During Saturday night’s season finale of Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones took on Alabama’s new abortion law. Jones joined "Weekend Update" hosts
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Pete Davidson’s
Game Of Thrones
Rap On
SNL
Reve...
Pete Davidson reminded us of a very important lesson on the season finale of Saturday Night Live with the help of this week’s host, Paul Rudd. You
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Is Keeping Her Love Life Private After What Happen...
As most younger siblings do, Kendall Jenner is learning from her older sister’s misfortunes when it comes to love. Jenner covers Vogue Australia’s
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
TV Shows
HBO Is Ready To Fill The
GOT
-Sized Hole In Your Heart Wi...
Just before the final episode of Game of Thrones airs, HBO is here with a preview of their new show to make the withdrawals a bit easier. His Dark
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Gendry Baratheon Could Be The Last Royal Standing On
GOT
...
Gendry Rivers — sorry, Waters — wait, sorry, Baratheon — has had one hell of a character arc in this final season of Game of Thrones. He was pivotal
by
Alejandra Salazar
TV Shows
Does Meghan Markle Have A Stylist? Does The Queen Like Her? Gayle...
We feel like we’re in good company when we say that we’re not alone in our borderline obsessive love of the royal family. If there’s news about
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Psalm West? The Internet Already Can’t Figure Out How To Pronounc...
Some of you weren’t forced to go to Sunday school and it shows, especially now since the world is trying to figure out how to pronounce the name of Kim
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
TV Shows
Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her “Most Awkward” Audition Was For
G...
It’s not easy being Khaleesi. Elizabeth Olsen learned that lesson the hard way when she auditioned for the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen for a
by
Alejandra Salazar
Movies
Where
Trial By Fire's
Inspiration, The Real Elizabe...
In many ways, the new movie Trial By Fire, out now, is a film about the perils of a criminal justice system that has, in numerous cases, used the death
by
Kelsea Stahler
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Just Revealed The Very Yeezus Name Of Her New Baby...
Kim Kardashian has blessed your weekend by finally revealing a picture and the name of her fourth baby, and I literally mean "blessed." The mother
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Game of Thrones
Brienne Is Going To Be In The
Game Of Thrones
Finale, Ri...
Warning: Game of Thrones episode 4 and 5 spoilers are ahead. Game of Thrones has done a pretty good job of knocking characters off the board ahead of
by
Abbey Maxbauer
TV Shows
A New Reddit Theory Thinks Bran Is Behind Daenerys' Mad Quee...
There are plenty of theories swirling in the lead-up to Sunday night’s Game of Thrones series finale, but one that’s taken hold in many a fan’s
by
Joyce Chen
TV Shows
Do Fleabag & Hot Priest Hook Up In Season 2, Or What?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Fleabag season 2. After lighting up British television, Fleabag season 2 has finally arrived in America thanks to Amazon
by
Ariana Romero
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Dana Williams Brings On Summer, Jozz...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV & Netflix
The Society
Has (Naturally) Inspired Reddit Theories — H...
Warning: Spoilers for The Society are ahead. Know the best part about finishing a new binge-worthy series? Turning to the internet to figure out just
by
Rachel Paige
Game of Thrones
Ugh,
Game Of Thrones
Is Going To Give Jon The Iron Thron...
Power has a way of corrupting people. The more you get, the more you want. It’s a lesson Game of Thrones has been shoving in our face since pretty much
by
Kelly Schremph
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
Is Too Sexy For Julia Roberts
Not a fan! On the eve of Game of Thrones’ much-anticipated series finale, Julia Roberts admitted that she’s never watched a single episode of the hit
by
Joyce Chen
Food News
Nailed It!
Season 3 Kicks Off With A
Chilling Advent...
The beloved fake-it-till-you-make-it baking show, Nailed It!, returns to Netflix for a third season today. And this season is guaranteed to pack plenty of
by
Michelle Santiago...
TV Shows
Where Do Your Favorite
Grey's Anatomy
Characters Go...
Grey’s Anatomy season 15 certainly ended with a bang. With finale “Jump Into the Fog,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) tells boyfriend Andrew DeLuca
by
Ariana Romero
TV & Netflix
What Is The Dog On
The Society
Actually Doing?
Warning: There are spoilers from The Society ahead. There are a lot of different moving and mysterious set pieces laid out in Season 1 of The Society,
by
Rachel Paige
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle Is Officially An Actual Real-Life Princess
It’s been nearly a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows at Windsor Castle in what was dubbed the “royal wedding of the year”
by
Joyce Chen
Books & Art
How
Red, White & Royal Blue
Is Rewriting The Rules Of Pr...
If you feel like the world is crumbling around you, take shelter in Casey McQuiston's exuberant debut novel. In an interview with Refinery29, McQuiston
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
The Sun Is Also A Star
Is Inspired By The Author's ...
Can two strangers fall in love over the course of a day? Nicola Yoon's 2016 YA novel, The Sun Is Also a Star, aims to melt your armor until you exclaim,
by
Elena Nicolaou
