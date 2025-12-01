The 55 Best Christmas Movies To Get You Into The Festive Spirit
Ah, Christmas. A time when we string colored lights around our homes, whip out Christmas stockings, bake gingerbread and gorge ourselves on, well, everything. But what's a Christmas without sitting in front of the TV with a glass of champagne in hand, devouring a wholesome, corny or just so bad-it's-good Christmas movie?
Whatever you're looking for — a cheesy rom-com to play in the background while you ice some gingerbread people, a thrilling Christmas horror with an edge, a Christmas musical that'll have you singing along, or you only want to see Vanessa Hudgens in another outlandish Christmas film, we've got you covered.