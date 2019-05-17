Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Work & Money
Work & Money
Morehouse College Grads Are Graduating Debt Free
by
Alexis Reliford
The new reality about work, money, and women.
SWEET DIGS
Take A Look Inside The Homes And Lives Of Modern Millennials
MONEY DIARIES IN YOUR INBOX
Subscribe Now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Savings Tips Anyone Can Follow
Money Diaries
A Week In Astoria, Queens, NY On A $38,480 Salary
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $156,000 Salary
by
You
Work & Money
The House Just Passed A Bill To Protect LGBTQ+ Workplace Rights
by
Anabel Pasarow
More In Work & Money
Work & Money
I'm A Creative Director Making $137K — & I Ask For A Raise At Every Performance...
Ludmila Leiva
May 17, 2019
Work & Money
I'm A Pregnant CEO & Want Business Leaders To Stand Up For A...
In a few days, I’ll reach full term with the baby I’m carrying. It is a girl and she is my fourth child. I didn’t sleep last night. Not because of
by
Amy Nelson
Work & Money
Grumpy Cat Has Died — But Her Memes Will Live On Forever
In September 2012, a photo of a cat with a displeased facial expression made rounds on Reddit. The cat in the photo was Tardar Sauce, and her "grumpy"
by
Refinery29 Editors
Money Diaries
A Week On The Atlantic Ocean, On A $72,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
I Spent My Entire Life Savings In A Year But I'm Clawing My ...
It’s no secret that Generation Rent faces tougher financial strain than the generation before them: one in three millennials will never own their home
by
Layla Haidrani
Work & Money
Most Men Don't Feel Comfortable Mentoring Women — Here'...
It's no secret that tensions in the workplace have increased in the wake of the #MeToo movement. This tension can be murky and often hard to quantify. How
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Here's Are 6 Amazing Gap Year Ideas
It’s graduation season, and if you’re not crazy about the idea of going straight from high school to college once you’ve crossed the stage, then you
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
This Is Why People Are Wearing Money Lei For Graduation
If you have a graduating senior in your life, you've probably scrounging for the perfect gift, and in your hectic Googling you may have come across the
by
Hannah Rimm
Work & Money
The Queen Is Hiring A Social Media Manager & You Can Apply On Lin...
After her foray into Instagram earlier this year, it seems that Queen Elizabeth is expanding her digital footprint. Get your cover letters ready, folks,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Money Diaries
A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $156,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Tech
Everything You Should Download Before Your Next Flight
You're at 20,000 feet, and you realize your flight doesn’t have WiFi — which wouldn't be a big deal, except you forgot your book at home, and none of
by
Sarah Midkiff
Work & Money
How To Call In Sick When You Can't Possibly Go To Work
Madalyn Parker, a web developer in Ann Arbor, MI, made headlines last month after she shared a screenshot of an email she sent to her colleagues about
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
I Make $105K As An Executive Assistant — & I'm Starting A Ne...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How I Made $250K To Pay For College (With A Little Help From Oprah)
When my bracelet business took off in high school, generating $4,300 in sales in three months during my junior year, I thought: Why bother going to
by
Emma Johnson
Money Diaries
A Week In Columbus, OH, On A $52,500 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
Beyoncé Is Going To Make Bank From Uber Going Public
We all know Beyoncé is brilliant, but this move she made in 2015 may be the absolute ultimate in future planning. Four years ago, Beyoncé was offered $6
by
Hannah Rimm
Work & Money
These Are The Highest-Paying Jobs For 2019 College Graduates
Graduation season is right around the corner, and if you're getting ready to cross the stage to a new chapter of adulthood, then you may also be looking
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The Millennial's Guide To Buying A Car
So you want to buy a car. Congrats! You now have a series of decisions to make. For one, will you buy or lease? Opt for something used or that new car
by
Anabel Pasarow
Money Diaries
A Week In Washington DC On A $70,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
The Bachelorette
This Is How Much The New Bachelorette, Hannah B. Is Worth
Alright, Bachelor Nation, we're BACK. Whether you were rooting for Hannah B. last season or not, it's impossible to deny that this girl is going to rock
by
Hannah Rimm
Work & Money
I Got A $20 Prenup — & It Helped Me Have Some Hard Conversations ...
It was a hot Sunday in June, and we were lazily sitting in our tiny Brooklyn apartment, hanging out with the dog, and chatting about everything and
by
Aditi Shekar
Work & Money
This New Book Will Help You Use Tech To Get More Out Of Your Money
In 2006, Alexa Von Tobel was working as a trader at Morgan Stanley when she had an idea: She wanted to create a financial planning tool to help the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Money Diaries
These Are The Books Money Diarists Recommend You Read
As an avid reader, I've spent a good portion of my life deciding what to read next. After all, there's no Netflix for fiction; there's no algorithm to
by
Anabel Pasarow
Money Diaries
A Week In New York, NY On A $93,800 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Tech
Here Are The Best Season 8
Game Of Thrones
Memes
Finally, after a torturous year and eight months since Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, Season 8 is back to consume all of our lives once again. There
by
Ludmila Leiva
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA On A $75,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
Nonfiction Has A Woman Problem: Julia Cheiffetz Wants To Change That
“I want to publish a book about that thing you haven’t heard about,” Julia Cheiffetz says in the promo video for her new imprint, One Signal. At 40,
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Ayesha Curry On Her Ideal Mother's Day & Why There's No...
Ayesha Curry has a lot going on. The 30-year-old mother of three (and wife to NBA star Stephen Curry) got her start in 2014 with a family-focused cooking
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
I Make $150K & Haven't Stayed At A Job Longer Than A Year
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Tech
Here's How To Watch
Big Little Lies
For Free This W...
Everyone's favorite Monterey Moms are (almost) back! Starting June 9, the fashionable, fierce mothers (and their kids and husbands and MERYL STREEP) of
by
Hannah Rimm
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted