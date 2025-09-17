Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, education was very important to both of my parents, especially my father who is an immigrant and came to the US to study in the 1970s. He credits his education for giving him a new life. I grew up in a small and rural town, where most people had blue collar jobs that have since vanished, so I knew that if I wanted to achieve something, I would have to leave the area and education was the medium to do so. After sending my sister to a private college, my parents realized the expense was not worth it and strongly advocated for my brother and I to go to state schools, which we both did. I received a small amount of scholarship money ($1,500), took out Perkins and Stafford loans, and my parents covered the rest, including room and board. When I decided to go back to school to get my MBA, I called my parents and asked for money. They had always promised financial support and assistance, should I go back to school. They paid for approximately half of my full-time MBA program at a top-tier university. To this day, I’m the only person in my immediate or extended family to have a graduate degree. Their investment in me opened the door to my new life. I am forever grateful to them.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

My mother always thought it was taboo and distasteful to discuss money, so I did not learn anything about investing, saving, or budgeting. My mom did explain that she took out college loans and that I would have to as well. It was not until I began dating my ex-husband that I learned about 401(k)s, investing, and how to truly be smart with your money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I began working at 16 at a small independent movie theater in my hometown. It was a dream first job and still my favorite, although my current role is a close second. And yes, I did get to see free movies when I worked at the theater.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, a lot. As a child I remember my mom saying my father could not sleep since there were a lot of bills to pay. Once I was in high school, I learned that my parents had been carrying a substantial amount of credit card debt when I was growing up (~$30,000). I always knew we did not go without per se, but that we also did not do things that other normal families did, like back-to-school shopping, annual beach vacations, etc.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, and far too much IMO. Since leaving a horrible, toxic relationship that evolved into a brief and unhappy marriage, I always worry what could happen if I end up in financial trouble and if I lost the freedom I worked so hard to garner. I check my 401(k), IRA, brokerage and savings accounts almost daily. I worry that I will never have enough to satisfy all my needs, wants, and to build the solidly upper-middle class lifestyle that I want, including having a family, owning a home, and so on.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After I graduated college, I served in the Peace Corps, but once I returned I lived at home while I searched for a job. I became financially responsible for myself when I started working for the federal government at age 26.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. As I mentioned, my parents gave me $30,000 each year during my two-year full-time MBA program. They also covered my living expenses. Two years ago they gave my siblings and I each $15,000. I put mine towards my car loans.