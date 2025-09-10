Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was definitely always an expectation that I would attend higher education, and I always really liked school and learning, so I wanted to go to college. Only one of my parents went to college, but they both pushed for more education. For my undergrad, I received a partial scholarship, and took out the maximum amount of unsubsidized and subsidized loans. The rest was paid for with a parent loan, and I worked each summer in college and got a job on campus starting my senior year. The work money was more for food and going out, and less for actual tuition payments, since the loans and scholarship had that covered. I also went to grad school, which was paid fully with a Grad PLUS loan that I took out. I worked part time and lived at home, so there wasn’t any rent to pay, but grad school really showed me the reality of how I wanted to manage my finances. I don’t think I fully grasped just how much debt I would be in from my education, or the fact that I would definitely not make enough to pay it back, since that was not a focus in school, and my parents did not realize it either. (Ah, the millennial struggle). I had about $90,000 in student loan debt once I finished both degrees, and was extremely stressed about ever paying it off. I always wanted to work in a sector that felt meaningful and helped people, and ended up working in nonprofits. Once I realized I could participate in the public service loan forgiveness program by staying at a nonprofit for 10 years, I made that my goal, and my loans were fully forgiven under this program! Truly the biggest relief ever. Also, very glad we are making younger students more aware of the possible debt they can now incur from going to college, so we hope more informed decisions get made.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

Conversations around money growing up were pretty nonexistent, although, as mentioned more below, I was aware of money issues from listening to my parents argue. What felt explicitly taught was that you should spend what you have, and that having a lot of money was something to look up to and respect, with little mention of the importance of savings and a safety net. How I manage my money was really self-taught, and more so from the lens of “what not to do” as a result of how my parents managed their money. I also have always viewed the acquisition of money as something that should not be filled with greed or a level of superiority over other people. It often felt like in the upper-middle class environment people gave too much respect and admiration to those with a ton of money, and little respect to those who lacked it, which I was never a fan of.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a local market once I turned 16 and could get my working papers. I wanted to work and become more independent from my parents, but I remember my parents telling me I didn’t “have” to work, since pretty much everything was covered and I really just needed spending money. Wanting my independence won out, and as I mention below, I did not want to have to ask for money. It was part time during the school year and full time during the summer.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I always feel like my relationship to money based on what I saw growing up is complex, and has made me be extremely frugal and cautious with my own money. We were definitely upper-middle class, and as a kid I never had to worry about food on the table. I fully acknowledge the privilege I had in this sense. However, I also had parents with major health problems, which diminished the income exponentially and caused me constant worry. One of my parents grew up with much less money than the other and outside of the US, yet both of their money relationships involved spending what you had, and felt like there was no urgency to actually save or watch what was spent. They did not have very much in savings, and saw debt as normal and something they would always be in. One parent was sick with health issues for many years, and passed away when I was a teen. Their spending habits were that of a spendthrift, and there was only one parent really making any income. My parents would argue about money all the time, because so much of it was spent so often on frivolous things. Meanwhile, the needs of the kids never felt considered. I never wanted to ask for anything, since I felt like they had enough on their plate. For a while, the entirety of their income went to healthcare, with credit cards maxed out, a HELOC taken on the house (that is still being paid each month), and retirement savings basically gone, and they went into an insane amount of debt trying to keep up. When my one parent passed away, we could not keep up with all the payments, almost lost the house, and had our hot water turned off multiple times. They never wanted to talk about how much they were struggling or ask for help with the situation, which is still frustrating. Any money issues (or overall family issues) were pushed away and not discussed or acknowledged. I didn’t even fully understand the extent of the debt until I had to take over my other parent's finances after another illness a couple of years ago. Eventually, things stabilized somewhat (gotta give myself some credit for this), and I made sure I always worked so that I did not have to ask for money. I learned how to be really savvy with what little I had, and make it go a long way out of necessity. I had to grow up faster than most other people I knew, but it also made me really want to try to plan well for my own financial future so that I would not have to live in the constant stress of my childhood.



Do you worry about money now?