Wednesday, 25 Sep, 2019
Entertainment
10 Incredible Films You Need To See This Autumn
by
Maybelle Morgan
Beauty
13 Affordable Shampoos On Par With High End Brands
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Dating Advice
Confessions Of A Soft Ghoster, The Dating Woman’s Newest Nemesis
by
Jess Commons
Fashion
3 Ways To Tackle This Season’s Most OTT Trend: Vinyl
by
Eni Subair
Dedicated Feature
My 3-Bedroom Terrace In Leytonstone Costs £1,750 A Month – & Here’s What ...
Jonny Cochrane & ...
20 hours ago
Designers
Alessandro Michele Presents Gucci 2.0
Georgia Murray
23 Sep 2019
News
A Trial Against A Weight Loss Pill Has Started In France Over ‘Up To 2000 ...
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
23 Sep 2019
Pop Culture
Demi Moore Was Told Her Mother Sold Her To Rapist For $500
Kaitlin Reilly
14 hours ago
Entertainment News
The 2019 Emmys Were A Win For Women — But Not All Of Them
Ariana Romero
15 hours ago
Best of Netflix
Netflix’s
The Politician
: A Wild Teen Drama With More Music Than...
Ariana Romero
15 hours ago
Spirit
Libra Season Is Here, So Get Your Flirt On
As of September 23, the autumn equinox has arrived and Libra season has officially begun. The seventh sign of the zodiac is associated with balance, beauty
by
Erika W. Smith
Beauty
Blackpink’s Makeup Artist Uses A Lighter To Curl Stubborn Lashes
Makeup artist Mungsung Sun Lee is responsible for all four members of Blackpink’s makeup. In this video she shares her secrets.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
News
Greta Thunberg Can’t Do This Alone: How To Join The Fight A...
Greta Thunberg condemned world leaders for their inaction on climate change at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday, calling their failure to plan for
by
Natalie Gontcharova
LGBTQ+
Patricia Arquette Used Her Emmys Speech To Mourn Sister Alexis & ...
Patricia Arquette’s voice shook with emotion during her acceptance speech for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Tele
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Michelle Williams Calls For Pay Equality In Her Emmys Acceptance ...
In her acceptance speech for the Lead Actress in a Limited Series Emmy for FX drama Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams talked the importance of pay equality a
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Designers
Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Marni Treats Fashion Like A Make-Believe Drug
On September 20, millions of people took off from work and school around the world to hit the streets in protest of climate change, demanding that fossil f
by
Channing Hargrove
Entertainment
Watch The Gripping First Trailer For Kerry Washington’s New...
If you’re already over this year’s Emmys, then Netflix has offered you something else to get excited about. The streaming service’s first
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Celebrity Beauty
Maisie Williams Goes Back To Her Roots At The Emmys — & We Love It
Earlier this year, Maisie Williams started dyeing her hair a rainbow of fun colours. As you might expect, it was just after filming her very last scene of
by
Rachel Lubitz
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Soccer Mommy, Girl Ultra & More
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can’t stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book call
by
Courtney E. Smith
Entertainment
Succession’s Horniest Episode Is Also Its Most Devastating
Welcome to the horniest episode of Succession. Even though this week’s episode is called “Returns” — which could refer to the Roy crew returning t
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Emmys Red Carpet
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
All The Skincare Products Pro Makeup Artists Used Backstage At Lo...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Food & Drinks
8 Recipes That Pack Well For Lunch (For Every Dietary Requirement)
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Mind
Could Visiting A Shaman
Really
Be As Good As 20 Years Of T...
A session with Gwyneth Paltrow’s shaman (who happens to be dating a princess of Norway) is said to be as good as 20 years of therapy – could it be
by
Tor Cardona
News
The Best Protest Signs From The 2019 Global Climate Change Strikes
by
Melissa Ivy Katz
Mental Health Awareness
Charli XCX Discusses “Stigma” That Surrounds Therapy ...
Charli XCX has shared her thoughts on the lingering “stigma” that surrounds mental health therapy in the UK. The singer-songwriter, who has jus
by
Nick Levine
Horoscope
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Home
This Is How Much People In Their Twenties Spend On Renting A Room
People in their twenties and thirties are often dubbed “generation rent” and with good reason. Research published last year found that up to a
by
Nick Levine
Food & Drinks
From Mini Milkshakes To Edible Gold, Celebs Will Feast In Style A...
Great television and great snacks have always gone hand in hand, so it makes sense that to celebrate the biggest night in TV, all our favourite stars and s
by
Lydia Wang
Sex
How OCD Gets In The Way Of My Sex Life
I knew I probably had another five minutes before he started questioning why I’d been in the bathroom for such a long time. So I speed-brushed my teeth f
by
Amelia Perrin
Home
3 Brilliant DIY Design Ideas For Rented Homes
by
Alicia Lansom
Pop Culture
Jonathan Van Ness Is Ready To Talk About Being HIV-Positive
Just ahead of Tuesday’s release of his memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love, Jonathan Van Ness revealed that he is HIV-positive — and c
by
Tara Edwards
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez Brought Back
That
Versace Dress & The Inter...
Jennifer Lopez never really goes away, but right now, she’s definitely having a moment. Her new movie Hustlers is a huge box office success which is
by
Nick Levine
Living
This Is Where In The UK People Work The Longest Hours
It’s no myth that many of us are working harder. A study published last year found that just 6% of UK employees are now putting in the once customary
by
Nick Levine
Fashion
Style Obituary: Paul’s Boutique. For A Hot Minute Being On ...
Welcome to Style Obituary, in which we look back affectionately on beloved brands of the ’90s and ’00s and wonder: ‘What the hell were we
by
Tom Rasmussen
Food & Drinks
The Best Vegan Spots In London, According To An Opinionated Blogger
by
Eni Subair
