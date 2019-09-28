We all have that one grotty tote that's well past its sell-by date yet still we insist on lugging it around. Is it asking too much to have just one cute bag that holds all our junk?
Pillow bags, beaded bags and microscopic plus ones were trending all summer but as we gear up for autumn, XXL shoppers and structured bags are on our minds. Burberry said it best during SS19 with its trademark nova check print tote that could probably accommodate our kitchen sink. Proenza Schouler's pastel version quickly made it to the top of our wish list while across the pond, NYC cool kids sported their OTT Telfar shoppers – sans strap – in a range of neutral hues.
Instead of drooling over luxe designer totes we simply can't afford, we're keeping our ears to the ground (read: Instagram) for the coolest young brands. Right now, we're infatuated with Staud's Moon bag – a cylindrical treat for our eyes and our arms – and we can always count on high street hero Charles & Keith to keep those likes flooding in with a sturdy, sculptural number.
Click on for our selection of cute but practical bags that'll hold all your important life bits (including that book you keep promising yourself you'll read on your commute). And chuck that tote in the bin.