Free People’s New Arrivals Have Your Autumn Wardrobe Sorted

We know our readers love a good Free People find (as do our editors). We're always more than happy to keep tabs on the latest products from our beloved brands, and not just because we'd be shopping them anyway. New drops can be overwhelming so we're here to bring you the best-of-the-best options — the ones that are really worth your attention and money.
Now that autumn is creeping up on us, it's a great time to dive into your wardrobe to see what you need to restock. Do you need new knitwear? A new transitional dress? A weather-appropriate pair of boots? The perfect go-with-everything jacket? Free People has plenty of fresh styles that fit the bill. From clothing to accessories, we've put together a list of must-haves from Free People's new arrivals section.
You'll find a mix of products, many from Free People's fan-favourite collections like FP Movement, We The Free and Free-est, to suit whatever vibe you're going for this autumn. Once you've perused our roundup, only one question will remain: How to choose your favourite?
