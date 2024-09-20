All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Over the last few years, we’ve noticed something rather odd happening each summer: An unassuming Free People puffer sells out like hotcakes. We repeat: a puffer jacket, over the summer, a puffer jacket. The quilted nylon layer in question is The Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket, £188, now available in 26 colours, from earthy neutrals to vivid brights, and in sizes XS to XL (that's a UK 4 to 18). As the name suggests, it's designed to pack inside itself (into a large inner-zippered left pocket, to be exact). It’s spawned such a fanbase that there are Reddit threads dedicated to it, as well as an endless amount of TikTok unboxings and try-on videos. It’s one of the top-rated items on the Free People site (currently it has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and 488 reviews), and now has its very own, rapidly growing family tree including pullover, vest, shine, colour block and glossy iterations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Curious as to why it’s struck such a chord with wearers, we decided to take a closer look, taking the Pippa for a spin to test for comfort, fit, warmth and style — just in time for peak puffer weather.
How does the Pippa Packable Puffer work?
Made to satisfy transitional athleisure-friendly temps, the Pippa is stuffed with insulating fluff called PrimaLoft, making it ideal for all sorts of outdoor activities, like day hikes or park picnics. The outer reflective shell is made from a water-resistant and non-wrinkle material, and its boxy, swingy silhouette is purposefully oversized for layering.
“Absolutely love it. After 25 years of living in Montana, near the Rocky Mountains, I'm an expert on cold weather clothing,” writes one reviewer. “The jacket is extremely warm and cosy, despite being loose-fitting. Just allows for layering. Maybe when it gets below freezing I might go for one of my heavier, more close-fitting coats, but for autumn and early winter, this is perfect.”
Team Refinery29’s reviews
"This jacket is definitely boxy and oversized, but not too extreme where it looks like it's swallowing you whole. I'd say it isn't super thick, but it would work really well for the autumn-to-winter transition. Plus, you could definitely get away with wearing it on colder winter days if you're smart about layering with Heattech or wool.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I see myself wearing this in so many ways — with sweatpants and trainers to run to the corner coffee shop, with trousers and a T-shirt for work. I think the shape of the jacket is really universal and would look great on almost anyone, and it comes in SO many colours for all types of style preferences.
"I have a lightweight puffer by Uniqlo, and I think I actually prefer this one by Free People Movement for everyday wear. The cut is a bit more unique, and I like the side vents and the sleeve details. The packable design could potentially be handy when travelling too. It was a bit difficult for me to efficiently pack it in the attached pouch, but I finally got it all tucked in place. My only note is that I could use clearer directions on the packing process." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“I was so excited to get my hands on the Pippa Puffer because I have seen it everywhere — I think all the cool girls in London had a meeting without me and decided that this was the jacket to be seen in, especially on the way to a morning pilates class or for a coffee-and-catch-up in the park. I can totally see why it’s so popular now: The fit is perfect, and it’s the ideal lightweight down texture for early autumn. It’s loose and boxy without straying too far into Michelin Man territory, as is so easy to do with puffers. (I’m traditionally not a puffer jacket gal for this very reason, but the Pippa is converting me). The looseness of the fit is also great for layering.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I'm between a 14 and a 16 in dress size and I opted for a medium, my typical Free People size, which was perfect. I’m glad that I can still fit a knit or fleece underneath — this means that the Pippa will take me on into winter.
“In terms of colour, I opted for Bitter Chocolate. I’m still all about deep, earthy brown shades for this time of year. No, it’s not groundbreaking in any shape or form, but brown just goes so well with all the other autumnal tones (berry reds, forest green, mustard yellow, burnt orange…). I wore my Pippa for a simple and easy coffee run outfit with some trusty wide-leg jeans (another Free People pick, fyi) and trainers, but seeing Ebony don hers with a pleated midi skirt and knee-high boots, I’m starting to see that the styling options are endless.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“This is a cute, functional number for the cold weather season. As soon as the brisk autumn weather appeared, this puffer was a game-changer! I love that I can pop it into any bag for flash temperature changes (i.e., a regular occurrence in London) — and despite its practicality, it still manages to be stylish.
“This season, I’ll be wearing it over midi skirts and dresses, jeans and wide-leg trousers. Come winter, I’ll be layering it under my long coats and leather jackets for extra warmth. Size-wise, I went for my regular medium and was pleased with the oversized fit — I can comfortably wear thick jumpers and hoodies with it. Oh, and bonus points for this subtle colour way: It’s pigmented enough to stand out, but still pretty neutral. I would recommend this jacket for the person who likes to be prepared for everything.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“This is the second time I’m testing FP Movement’s Pippa out for Refinery29, and I have to say: It’s still as amazing as I remember. I own plenty of puffer jackets ranging from packable inner shells to big ‘ol Michelin Man jackets, and this one is the most versatile by far. It’s lightweight enough to not be bulky, but offers a decent amount of warmth. I love the boxy, slightly oversized silhouette and the fact that you can get it in a rainbow of colours; my first Pippa was a jewel-toned dark purple, and I’m obsessed with my new one — a luminous periwinkle fit for a (passenger) princess. I travel a lot, so I love that I can easily fold this puffer into a mini pillow and not worry about it taking up precious space in my carry-on. It’s the ultimate transitional piece that I’ll be wearing nonstop this autumn (including in frigid grocery store aisles!).” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“The Pippa is a great addition to my autumn wardrobe, especially in this tricky, transitional period. It’s really easy to pack into its cube — you just unzip the zipper on the inner left side of the jacket and stuff it in (a must once the sun comes out, or to save on luggage space when travelling, to avoid big, bulky and awkward layers taking up half your suitcase). I opted for this neutral beige colour which, I’m happy to report, looks exactly as it does online and works well against all the deep jewel reds, greens, and blues of autumn.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Normally, I like jackets a bit oversized and go for a large, but the medium was perfectly boxy. Just to flag, though, this is definitely more of an autumn outerwear piece — something to throw on for a brisk but bright day, not so much for heavy downpours (it’s only water-resistant, not fully waterproof), and it’s a pretty light layer. Not one for the depths of winter or if you run especially cold (though a benefit of this is that it works for the winter-to-spring transition too and can be layered up). ” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
“Before the jacket itself caught my eye, this Viridian green colour way really captured my attention. I’m in my green era (see the matching sunglasses and green-detailed sneakers!), and this shade is so delightfully cheerful. I think it’s perfect for autumn — a bold-yet-versatile shade that will work equally well for spring outfits. The jacket is also so lightweight and cushy that I know I’ll be reaching for it throughout the season to layer up.
“I ordered a medium and the oversized silhouette fits perfectly — I’ll definitely still have comfortable breathing room when I pair it with chunky jumpers underneath. Small details like the scalloped hem on the sides of the torso, buttoned cuffs that can be undone and folded up, and a hidden inner zipper also make this jacket extra special (and worth the price point in my opinion).” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Where has this jacket been all my life? I’ve been looking for a versatile puffer that’s well-insulated, waterproof and lightweight for ages, and the Pippa checks all these boxes — while remaining stylish to boot. Thanks to the vegan down alternative lining, this jacket kept me toasty on a windy day at sea. The material is very soft and holds up nicely in the wind and rain. Fossil, the light brown colour way, looks equally good over a matching workout set or just a plain sweatshirt and jeans. There’s plenty of give in the silhouette, so I recommend sizing down if you can. I’m normally between a small and medium and went for the small, and there’s still room to layer a bulky knit underneath. The best part? It barely weighs anything and can be packed down to a small rectangle. This jacket will be forming an integral part of my holiday travel uniform for sure.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer