“Where has this jacket been all my life? I’ve been looking for a versatile puffer that’s well-insulated, waterproof and lightweight for ages, and the Pippa checks all these boxes — while remaining stylish to boot. Thanks to the vegan down alternative lining, this jacket kept me toasty on a windy day at sea. The material is very soft and holds up nicely in the wind and rain. Fossil, the light brown colour way, looks equally good over a matching workout set or just a plain sweatshirt and jeans. There’s plenty of give in the silhouette, so I recommend sizing down if you can. I’m normally between a small and medium and went for the small, and there’s still room to layer a bulky knit underneath. The best part? It barely weighs anything and can be packed down to a small rectangle. This jacket will be forming an integral part of my holiday travel uniform​​ for sure.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer