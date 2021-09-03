11 Of The Best Lightweight Puffer Jackets From Everlane To Uniqlo

What started as a low-key streetwear staple has since infiltrated mainstream wardrobes across the globe, with no sign of losing its sartorial clout. The lightweight down jacket is not to be mistaken with the poofier options out there (hello, Marc Jacobs). Instead, these newer puffers are light enough to be layered and even worn in not-so-frigid temperatures. Retailers like Girlfriend, Everlane, and Uniqlo have launched thinner puffers, parkas, and down jackets in recent seasons that are less cocoon and more, well, cool.
From looser, breezier silhouettes to the use of materials like cotton and recycled nylon, the lightweight down jacket was made with transitional weather (and even travel with packable iterations) in mind. In order to figure out which of these not-so-heavy options are the best, and for what kind of environment, we turned to the reviews from satisfied customers across the internet. From fashion-forward options that fold into their own compact pockets to fabrics engineered for the cold without any added fluff, we've lined up 11 of the best lightweight down jackets ready to fit into your wardrobe...even when it's not freezing outside.
