23 Fashion Gifts We Actually Want This Holiday

As a person who is truly obsessed with wearing clothes, jewelry, and accessories as a means to express myself, I will admit I'm a hard person to shop for when it comes to fashion gifts. I know I'm not alone in this — ask any person who is psychotically passionate about whatever hobby or interest they have and they'll likely say that they're similarly extra picky about the theme-related gifts they receive.
That said, I am also very aware that Refinery29 is a website dedicated to helping readers navigate a more informed — and stylish! — life. So here, I present a holiday gift guide that aims to serve a dual purpose: to help folks generate thoughtful gift ideas for their fashion-loving friends and to get fellow fashion lovers thinking about the style items that are still missing from their closet (that they should totally ask for this holiday season). And, while I already know that this fashion lover's gift guide can't possibly satisfy everyone's aesthetic or tastes, I at least hope that it gets you, dear reader, inspired enough to gift (or receive) a few sartorial gems you haven't considered...yet.
Advertisement
Super Silly Hair Accessories
It was a year of throwback hair thingies: scrunchies, barrettes, hair claws, padded headbands, you name it. Lots of them are surely cute but rather straightforward, so, at this point, you may as well lean into the wackier stuff. Take, for instance, these clips shaped like pupperinos! Look how pleased they are. Do they even know they're only priced at $10?
It was a year of throwback hair thingies: scrunchies, barrettes, hair claws, padded headbands, you name it. Lots of them are surely cute but rather straightforward, so, at this point, you may as well lean into the wackier stuff. Take, for instance, these clips shaped like pupperinos! Look how pleased they are. Do they even know they're only priced at $10?
Affordable Fashion Socks
Honestly, I'm impressed at how much these socks are doing. The sheer panels, the striped design, the lettuce leaf hem, the versatile color palette — what's not to love? Pair them with chunky black loafers or simple white sneakers and you've got yourself a street style moment, even if it's only from the ankles down.
Honestly, I'm impressed at how much these socks are doing. The sheer panels, the striped design, the lettuce leaf hem, the versatile color palette — what's not to love? Pair them with chunky black loafers or simple white sneakers and you've got yourself a street style moment, even if it's only from the ankles down.
—PAID—
Playful Pajamas
We'd totally wear these rainbow-striped PJs out. Bonus: They keep you at the perfect temp, always.
We'd totally wear these rainbow-striped PJs out. Bonus: They keep you at the perfect temp, always.
The Winter Balaclava
Isn't it funny how we went from covering just our mouths to now covering our entire heads? Since this trend is still fairly fresh, now's a great time to get a cute balaclava on the holiday wishlist.
Isn't it funny how we went from covering just our mouths to now covering our entire heads? Since this trend is still fairly fresh, now's a great time to get a cute balaclava on the holiday wishlist.
Advertisement
The Hello Kitty Friendship Bracelet
This Sanrio x Pura Vida collab is absolutely genius — and it really takes us back to a pure and innocent time. These friendship bracelets featuring the classic Sanrio cast (including Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Gudetama, Pochacco, and others) make for excellent stocking stuffers.
This Sanrio x Pura Vida collab is absolutely genius — and it really takes us back to a pure and innocent time. These friendship bracelets featuring the classic Sanrio cast (including Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Gudetama, Pochacco, and others) make for excellent stocking stuffers.
The Exquisite Perfume Sampler
When it comes to doing "their one job," fragrance brand D.S. & Durga nails it. Since the full bottles are relatively pricey (and it'd be a shame to be stuck with a scent that isn't exactly speaking to you), it's wonderful that the perfumerie offers many sampler sets for just $40.
When it comes to doing "their one job," fragrance brand D.S. & Durga nails it. Since the full bottles are relatively pricey (and it'd be a shame to be stuck with a scent that isn't exactly speaking to you), it's wonderful that the perfumerie offers many sampler sets for just $40.
Secretly Festive Undies
Size-inclusive intimates brand Cuup has unveiled a holiday collection of super-soft and shimmery bikinis, thongs, and high-waisted panties that are bound to make you feel like a million bucks — even if the goods are hiding under your real clothes.
Size-inclusive intimates brand Cuup has unveiled a holiday collection of super-soft and shimmery bikinis, thongs, and high-waisted panties that are bound to make you feel like a million bucks — even if the goods are hiding under your real clothes.
The Winter Babushka
As a person who owns a puffer headscarf — and who has also convinced many friends they need one, too — I am telling you this is a supremely chic alternative to the regular ol' beanie. And, because it covers your ears and the back of your neck, it will probably keep you toastier than your other winter hats.
As a person who owns a puffer headscarf — and who has also convinced many friends they need one, too — I am telling you this is a supremely chic alternative to the regular ol' beanie. And, because it covers your ears and the back of your neck, it will probably keep you toastier than your other winter hats.
Advertisement
The Removable Fashion Collar
This is a super cute, instant-cottagecore accessory I always have my eye on but then consistently forget to add-to-cart every time — which, IMO, makes it the golden gift to receive (or give) this holiday.
This is a super cute, instant-cottagecore accessory I always have my eye on but then consistently forget to add-to-cart every time — which, IMO, makes it the golden gift to receive (or give) this holiday.
The Personalized Jewelry Charm
I truly believe everyone should have at least one piece of jewelry that has their name on it, whether it's an engraved signet or a simple chain with a monogram letter charm strung on. These adorable textured alphabets (available in sterling silver, 10 karat gold, and with diamonds) are great for wearing solo or mixing-and-matching.
I truly believe everyone should have at least one piece of jewelry that has their name on it, whether it's an engraved signet or a simple chain with a monogram letter charm strung on. These adorable textured alphabets (available in sterling silver, 10 karat gold, and with diamonds) are great for wearing solo or mixing-and-matching.
The Bougie Lounge Pant
We love our pandemic sweatpants, but they're no longer appropriate for wearing everywhere. Enter: The upscale lounge pant, which Simon Miller rules at. These wide-leg ribbed pants are suited for petites under 5'5", while the brand's skinnier version has a longer inseam for taller folks.
We love our pandemic sweatpants, but they're no longer appropriate for wearing everywhere. Enter: The upscale lounge pant, which Simon Miller rules at. These wide-leg ribbed pants are suited for petites under 5'5", while the brand's skinnier version has a longer inseam for taller folks.
The Fashion Person's Travel Essential
If you're a fashion person (or know of one) who feels naked without their jewelry, you already know that trying to pack several options (tangle-free) for a trip is its own unique stressor. Luckily, jewelry travel cases do exist!
If you're a fashion person (or know of one) who feels naked without their jewelry, you already know that trying to pack several options (tangle-free) for a trip is its own unique stressor. Luckily, jewelry travel cases do exist!
Advertisement
The Starter Statement Ring
When it comes to ring folks, there are two main types: people who go big and chunky, and the ones who do delicate and dainty. A fab in-between ring, however, might help the other jewelry type try some new stacking tricks. And, this one from Mondo Mondo is an all-around classic.
When it comes to ring folks, there are two main types: people who go big and chunky, and the ones who do delicate and dainty. A fab in-between ring, however, might help the other jewelry type try some new stacking tricks. And, this one from Mondo Mondo is an all-around classic.
The New Vintage-Inspired Jean
Everlane just released a new non-stretch pair of jeans that looks to be the next must-have silhouette. It features a high rise, a slim fit through the thigh, and then a wide leg all the way down. Goo goo ga ga; baby want.
Everlane just released a new non-stretch pair of jeans that looks to be the next must-have silhouette. It features a high rise, a slim fit through the thigh, and then a wide leg all the way down. Goo goo ga ga; baby want.
The Multi-Pierced Earrings Set
Studs — the piercing and earrings studio I affectionately call "adult Claire's" — has many cute themed earring sets, curated for those who have multiple piercings. Or, if your fashion pal only has single holes, here's a cool gifting idea: Gift them a new piercing or two!
Studs — the piercing and earrings studio I affectionately call "adult Claire's" — has many cute themed earring sets, curated for those who have multiple piercings. Or, if your fashion pal only has single holes, here's a cool gifting idea: Gift them a new piercing or two!
Advertisement
The Indoor-Outdoor House Shoe
Slippers are a favorite item to gift around the holidays but so often they are too flimsy and offer zero support. It's why I would recommend these wooly Lucie clogs instead. These are sturdy for running around indoors and out, and since these are Danskos, you can expect this house shoe to have that sweet, sweet arch support that we expect from the comfort brand.
Slippers are a favorite item to gift around the holidays but so often they are too flimsy and offer zero support. It's why I would recommend these wooly Lucie clogs instead. These are sturdy for running around indoors and out, and since these are Danskos, you can expect this house shoe to have that sweet, sweet arch support that we expect from the comfort brand.
The (Affordable) Designer Statement Accessory
T.J. Maxx is a treasure trove of bonafide designer gems at gentler prices. It's where you can effectively score that one fancy statement accessory you would never buy at full price. Take, for instance, this pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses. A chef's kiss of a gift.
T.J. Maxx is a treasure trove of bonafide designer gems at gentler prices. It's where you can effectively score that one fancy statement accessory you would never buy at full price. Take, for instance, this pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses. A chef's kiss of a gift.
The Apocolypse-Ready Coverall
The holidays are a great time to stock up on the clothing items you should already have but don't. Even if it's a dystopian jumpsuit. At least you'll be prepared for the end of the world while looking cuuute.
The holidays are a great time to stock up on the clothing items you should already have but don't. Even if it's a dystopian jumpsuit. At least you'll be prepared for the end of the world while looking cuuute.
The Luxurious Sleep Set
Because fashion shouldn't be restricted to only the waking hours.
Because fashion shouldn't be restricted to only the waking hours.
Advertisement
The Contemporary String Of Pearls
When you think of pearls, maybe you're reminded of your grandma or Hilary Clinton — or maybe Harry Styles or Pete Davidson. What I'm getting at is: Get yourself a pearl necklace, but make it one that is strung for these times.
When you think of pearls, maybe you're reminded of your grandma or Hilary Clinton — or maybe Harry Styles or Pete Davidson. What I'm getting at is: Get yourself a pearl necklace, but make it one that is strung for these times.
The Vintage Fake-Out Jacket
The best part about scoring a new piece of clothing that nods to deadstock or vintage prints? It's at least guaranteed to actually fit and hold up for a long time (until it inevitably becomes vintage-inspired vintage).
The best part about scoring a new piece of clothing that nods to deadstock or vintage prints? It's at least guaranteed to actually fit and hold up for a long time (until it inevitably becomes vintage-inspired vintage).
The Chicer, Sleeker Outdoor Boot
We know that this style of Chelsea boot is nothing new — but, somehow, this pair from Jenni Kayne manages to look more refined than your run-of-the-mill winter lug sole. (And, psst, shop at Jenni Kayne now through December 31 and get 15% off sitewide with our exclusive code REFINERY15.)
We know that this style of Chelsea boot is nothing new — but, somehow, this pair from Jenni Kayne manages to look more refined than your run-of-the-mill winter lug sole. (And, psst, shop at Jenni Kayne now through December 31 and get 15% off sitewide with our exclusive code REFINERY15.)
The Ultra-Premium Hair Dryer
Listen, we're very sorry to recommend a hair dryer that is so pricey. But, trust us, it'll be the last one you'll ever have to own. Honestly, this set — or any hair dryer set from Dyson, for that matter — will forever improve your hair routine.
Listen, we're very sorry to recommend a hair dryer that is so pricey. But, trust us, it'll be the last one you'll ever have to own. Honestly, this set — or any hair dryer set from Dyson, for that matter — will forever improve your hair routine.
Advertisement
The Shamelessly Trendy Handbag
The fact that this handbag is shaped like a dumpling and it's from Mansur Gavriel? Tongue emoji, tongue emoji, tongue emoji. It's an expensive bag, but whatever. It's the holidays. Ask for what you want.
The fact that this handbag is shaped like a dumpling and it's from Mansur Gavriel? Tongue emoji, tongue emoji, tongue emoji. It's an expensive bag, but whatever. It's the holidays. Ask for what you want.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement