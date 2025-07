Model Mia Regan’s H&M Collab Is An Ibiza-Inspired “Dream Summer Wardrobe”

If your summer plans include beach days, hiking, music festivals , dancing, and dining al fresco, then H&M’s new collaboration launching July 17 needs to be on your radar — and in your shopping cart ASAP. British model, content creator, and long-time friend of the retailer Mia Regan has co-designed her “dream summer wardrobe,” she tells Refinery29. And it’s the versatile, travel-ready capsule of our dreams, too. While Regan’s Instagram is full of editorials and fashion events, it also highlights her travel adventures and film photography. Often spotted in staple headscarves and hiking shoes on her escapades, Regan’s lifestyle and style are reflected in the collection. As she explains, “I wanted to design it so you could wear it to a festival or on a hike, or out to dinner or drinks with your girls.”From utilitarian capris, which came easily to her, to breezy pieces like a sarong detailed with her hand-drawn illustrations, Regan was hands-on throughout, submitting sketches and collaborating with the Stockholm team. “I take my film camera everywhere,” she says. “One of the illustrations is actually from a picture I took on an H&M trip in Portugal — it’s me and my friend lying down, and I drew that.”