All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Are you heading on summer vacation and trying to pack as light as possible? Well, you’ll need some versatile must-haves, like handy travel accessories and comfy travel pants that serve multiple purposes or can be worn several times. And this brings a large silk scarf to the top of our minds. Summer scarves are great to have on hand if you’re looking for a lightweight, luxe accessory that can be styled multiple ways and will freshen up your summer outfits. And based on recent Google searches inquiring about “how to wear a scarf as a top,” we thought it would be fun to find out for ourselves, and to share all the other ways we’re styling scarves this summer, too.
Whether you’re looking to channel an Old Hollywood starlet on holiday in an elegantly wrapped headscarf, or to tie one onto your trendy top-handle bag for some sweet arm candy, a scarf can do it all. And since you can make good use out of this one accessory, it may be worth investing in a high-quality, classic silk scarf. But if you’re looking to add several trendy scarves to your collection, there are also many cost-friendly options out there, which we also rounded up for you!
Read on to see how I styled two large square silk scarves for summer activities, like beach days and al fresco dinners, in different ways to get the most bang for my buck (and to prepare vacation outfits for my own trip).
Whether you’re looking to channel an Old Hollywood starlet on holiday in an elegantly wrapped headscarf, or to tie one onto your trendy top-handle bag for some sweet arm candy, a scarf can do it all. And since you can make good use out of this one accessory, it may be worth investing in a high-quality, classic silk scarf. But if you’re looking to add several trendy scarves to your collection, there are also many cost-friendly options out there, which we also rounded up for you!
Read on to see how I styled two large square silk scarves for summer activities, like beach days and al fresco dinners, in different ways to get the most bang for my buck (and to prepare vacation outfits for my own trip).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to wear a scarf as a top:
I was a bit skeptical about wearing a scarf as a top — I’ve always admired the easy-breezy look on others, but could just imagine it slipping down at any moment and inevitably exposing my chest. But I decided to put it to the test, risking it all with no-show nipple covers and nothing more. I folded my 25-by-25-inch ombré paisley-print silk scarf from Sigal from corner to corner to make a smaller triangular shape. Then I pressed the folded end across my chest and pulled the points behind my back to tie it in two tight knots, for extra security, of course.
Truthfully, I was shocked at how easy it was to tie on, how well it snuggly stayed in place all night (bonus tip: use fashion tape to ensure no slipping), and how flattering it wound up looking. The pointed front gave the effect of a cinched-waist and elongated torso. I paired my makeshift scarf top with a matching satin midi skirt and heeled sandals for a night out, but I can also see myself styling it with trendy jorts and white sneakers for a more casual daytime look.
Truthfully, I was shocked at how easy it was to tie on, how well it snuggly stayed in place all night (bonus tip: use fashion tape to ensure no slipping), and how flattering it wound up looking. The pointed front gave the effect of a cinched-waist and elongated torso. I paired my makeshift scarf top with a matching satin midi skirt and heeled sandals for a night out, but I can also see myself styling it with trendy jorts and white sneakers for a more casual daytime look.
How to wear a scarf on your head:
I really thought short hair and a headscarf wouldn’t look “right,” compared to how the accessory looks on people with long, luscious hair (like how Sabrina Carpenter has been pulling it off). But I was proven wrong, yet again! A headscarf can work on all types of hair; you just need to play with it a bit. First, I tried folding it in half, like how I did for my top, and slipped the two points under my hair, tying it at the nape of my neck. (For a variation, I also tried folding over the edge of the triangle a few times so the scarf became even smaller, and tucked it behind my ears to show off my earrings better.) I felt pretty secure (likely because my hair was slightly dirty) but would recommend slipping bobby pins on by your ears to really keep the scarf in place.
For another look, I watched this TikTok tutorial one too many times to try wearing my scarf like an elegant head wrap, and after several attempts, I figured it out. I really like how the scarf was securely wrapped under my chin, and how there wasn’t too much excess fabric swaying behind me. When paired with statement sunnies, I think it created the ultimate “European summer” look. So whether you wear your scarf like a bandana, paired with a milkmaid dress or coquette swimsuit, or tie it like a babushka, styled with a retro outfit and trendy sunglasses, you’ll have heads turning.
For another look, I watched this TikTok tutorial one too many times to try wearing my scarf like an elegant head wrap, and after several attempts, I figured it out. I really like how the scarf was securely wrapped under my chin, and how there wasn’t too much excess fabric swaying behind me. When paired with statement sunnies, I think it created the ultimate “European summer” look. So whether you wear your scarf like a bandana, paired with a milkmaid dress or coquette swimsuit, or tie it like a babushka, styled with a retro outfit and trendy sunglasses, you’ll have heads turning.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to wear a scarf as a sarong:
Your summer scarf can also serve as a trendy swim sarong… sort of! I grabbed my 29-by-29-inch silk scarf with a bird’s-eye beach print from Hunting Hue and, appropriately, took it to the beach. Again, I diagonally folded it in half, but this time, I tied the points around the side of my waist to create an asymmetrical design. No, it didn’t fully cover my bikini bottoms, as a larger sarong would have, but it was a very chic and unique addition to my beach look… and is, therefore, a no-brainer to pack if you’re needing a stylish and multi-functional accessory. You can also opt for a larger 45-inch or 90-inch square design to easily achieve a scarf top or scarf sarong look.
How to wear a scarf on your bag:
I’m guilty of habitually packing too many purses, for everything from long international vacations to short weekend trips, but a silk scarf may be the perfect solution for lighter luggage. Rather than cramming four different handbags into my suitcase, I can pack just one or two styles, along with one or two square scarves to transform them for different occasions and outfits. One of the simplest ways to upgrade your purse game is simply by tying a scarf in a knot around the bag handle. It’s a quick fix to look effortlessly chic (and one of my go-to styling moves, especially for my work bag and everyday crossbody bag).
However, to get more creative, I took inspiration from photos of scarves wrapped around purse handles, and tried a DIY approach. After folding my square scarf diagonally, I continued folding it until it became closer to a thick band rather than a triangle. (I won’t lie and say that it looked perfectly neat, but it wound up getting the job done!) I tied one point around one end of my bag’s shoulder strap and began wrapping it all the way along the strap until I got to the other end and tied that, too. I think it looked pretty stylish, and definitely recommend trying it out on your own top-handle bags, woven basket bags, and beach totes to switch up your style in an instant.
However, to get more creative, I took inspiration from photos of scarves wrapped around purse handles, and tried a DIY approach. After folding my square scarf diagonally, I continued folding it until it became closer to a thick band rather than a triangle. (I won’t lie and say that it looked perfectly neat, but it wound up getting the job done!) I tied one point around one end of my bag’s shoulder strap and began wrapping it all the way along the strap until I got to the other end and tied that, too. I think it looked pretty stylish, and definitely recommend trying it out on your own top-handle bags, woven basket bags, and beach totes to switch up your style in an instant.