22 Reasons To Embrace The Laissez-Faire Attitude Of A Woven Basket Bag

Emily Ruane
The summer wardrobe is a blissfully carefree one. Unlike its wintry counterpart, tasked with the responsibility of keeping us warm, dry, and somewhat sane, warm-weather clothing need only provide a modicum of functionality and ideally, the conveyance of “good vibes,” whatever that means to you. Summer accessories have a similar flavor profile, and we find ourselves welcoming lightweight, ephemeral materials into the rotation — specifically, straw, sisal, seagrass, paper, and the like.
Nowhere are these fibers put to better use than in the woven basket bag. This penultimate summer tote is the perfect picture of vacation-oriented laissez-faire: so minimal and inconsequential are your possessions in this state of mind that you could simply toss them into a vessel fabricated from mountain grass and stroll off into the sunset. There is no laptop in this handbag; no gym clothes, prescriptions, or overloaded keychains. This bag conveys freedom, not responsibility.
Bearing all of this in mind, we set about rounding up the season’s best woven purses and basket bags and were delighted to find them in every conceivable shape and size. From torso-sized circle totes to miniature picnic baskets (complete with gingham lining) to an on-trend belted pack, the woven confections of 2019 are ready to accompany you on any and all adventures you have planned this summer.
1 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Topshop
Red Finch Straw Mini Tote Bag
$40.00
2 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Urban Outfitters
Straw Box Handle Bag
$69.00$49.00
3 of 22
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
Woven Straw Circle Bag
$79.00
4 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Folks With Pens
Handwoven Market Basket
$30.00
5 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Mango
Handmade Texture Belt Bag
$49.99
6 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Anthropologie
Serena Woven Circle Bag
$68.00
7 of 22
Shop This
INFO
ASOS DESIGN
Straw Mini Basket Bag
$29.00
8 of 22
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew
Macrame Woven Market Tote
$69.50
9 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Free People
Penelope Basket Clutch
$68.00
10 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Madewell
The Small Beach Tote Bag
$28.00
11 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Erin Considine
Allende Bag
$315.00
12 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Pink Haley
Aurora Moon Tote Bag
$129.00$59.97
13 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Bali Harvest
Bali Harvest Handwoven Round Bag
$39.95
14 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Nannacay
Baby Roge Tasseled Woven Raffia Tote
$180.00$108.00
15 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Eliza May Rose
Woven Pouchette
$24.00$16.80
16 of 22
Shop This
INFO
H&M
Seagrass Picnic Basket
$24.99
17 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Clare V.
Pot De Miel Top Handle Straw Basket Bag
$189.00
18 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Loeffler Randall
Wicker Tote
$295.00$177.00
19 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Khokho
Sindi Leather-trimmed Straw Circle Bag
$510.00
20 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Hat Attack
Straw Carryall
$96.00
21 of 22
Shop This
INFO
HEREU
Cabas Market Bag
$328.00
22 of 22
Shop This
INFO
Wild Fable
Straw Tote Handbag
$22.00
