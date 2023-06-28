ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Straw Hats, Jewelry, & Sandals To Take On The Summer Trend

Victoria Montalti
Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
Straw always makes a comeback in the summertime, especially when it comes to donning straw bags and floppy beach hats. But really, straw (and raffia and rattan and jute) is so much more versatile than that. We've recently made a case for wearing raffia accessories year-round. Now, we're making a case for all the different ways to incorporate the natural material into your wardrobe. Read on how to see how to work straw and raffia into your summer accessory arsenal — from cowboy hats and tote bags to hoop earrings and woven wedges.
Straw Hats

Janessa Leone
Kambry Wide Brim Hat
$430.00
Janessa Leone
Picture yourself lounging on vacation in a dramatic straw hat that shades your eyes and face from the beating sun. Now, imagine yourself at a music festival or a tennis game or the park. Maybe you'd feel ridiculous wearing a wide-brimmed hat in those situations but still want to take on the summer trend — in that case, opt for a straw cowgirl hat, a straw bucket hat, or even a straw visor for an elevated yet effortless look.
Madewell
Packable Braided Straw Hat
$29.50$39.50
Madewell
Free People
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat
$68.00
Free People
J.Crew
Textured Summer Straw Hat
$44.50$69.50
J.Crew
Eric Javits
Bradfield Visor
$168.75$225.00
Eric Javits
Urban Outfitters
Janae Straw Cowboy Hat
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
& Other Stories
Straw Bucket Hat
$49.00
& Other Stories

Straw Bags

South Beach
Shoulder Straw Beach Tote Bag
$42.00
ASOS
We know them; we love them. We're talking about woven bags. While tote bags are the most common shape associated with the beachy material, there are so many more whimsical and wearable options out there to try. Consider donning a straw shoulder bag or crossbody in fun bucket or circular constructions. You can even jump on the fanny pack bandwagon with a rattan bum bag.
JYG
Straw Woven Shoulder Bag
$19.99$23.99
Amazon
Gap
Rainbow Stripe Straw Tote Bag
$39.99$54.95
Gap
Hat Attack
Mini Slouch Bag
$129.00
Revolve
Mango
Natural Fiber Sack Bag
$69.99
Mango
FP Collection
Beach Bum Sling
$68.00
Free People
Natural NEO
Handwoven Round Rattan Crossbody
$21.99$49.87
Amazon

Straw Jewelry

Anthropologie
Raffia Disc Drop Earrings
$48.00
Anthropologie
Whether you're into tightly woven rattan or long raffia strands, you can incorporate them into your jewelry collection. Wear a colorful statement necklace, dramatic drop earrings, or thick bangles throughout the summer and beyond for extra flare.
Boston Proper
Raffia Statement Necklace
$29.99$49.50
Boston Proper
Ettika
Raffia Drop Earrings
$60.00
Nordstrom
Pure Hands
Natural Cane Rattan Bangles
$32.40
Amazon
Tuckernuck
Pearl And Raffia Cuff
$98.00
Tuckernuck
Mango
Raffia Earrings
$25.99
Mango
Canvas
Demi Raffia Bead Statement Necklace In Orange
$32.00
Canvas

Straw Sandals

Salt + Umber
Sahara Sandal
$98.00
American Eagle
Slip into a pair of straw sandals this summer and never look back. Choose between slides, slingbacks, or platforms that'll elevate your day and night looks. And while beige-tan straw and raffia are a tried-and-true way to go, you can also be more playful with vibrantly dyed sandals.
Steve Madden
Gene Raffia Sandal
$79.95
Steve Madden
Sam Edelman
Dakota Platform Sandal
$89.95$130.00
Sam Edelman
A New Day
Carissa Slide Sandals
$24.99
Target
Marc Fisher
Lonnie Slingback Flat Sandal
$59.99$120.00
Marc Fisher
Antonio Melani x The Nat Note
Madruga Braided Raffia Flat Sandals
$118.00
Dillard's
BEACH by Matisse
Del Mar Espadrille Platform Sandals
$39.99$49.00
Amazon

More Straw Shoes

Dolce Vita
Nitro Heels
$100.00
Dolce Vita
Maybe you're looking to go funkier than sandals. Or you'd like to wear straw in out-of-the-box shoe styles like heels or sneakers. In that case, you're in the right place. Find a ton of straw heels and wedges that you can effortlessly pair with a sundress or make your new everyday shoe a pair of straw espadrilles or not-so-basic sneakers.
Seychelles
Bali Pump
$119.00
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry
Woven Raffia Platform Ankle Strap Heels
$89.95
Lulus
André Assous
Nolita Espadrille Wedge
$149.00
André Assous
Schutz
Greeca Casual Espadrille
$158.00
Revolve
Farm Rio
Straw Flatform Sneaker
$175.00
Farm Rio
Dr. Scholl’s
Find Me Loafer
$49.95
Amazon
