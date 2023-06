The Best Straw Hats, Jewelry, & Sandals To Take On The Summer Trend

Straw always makes a comeback in the summertime, especially when it comes to donning straw bags and floppy beach hats . But really, straw (and raffia and rattan and jute) is so much more versatile than that. We've recently made a case for wearing raffia accessories year-round . Now, we're making a case for all the different ways to incorporate the natural material into your wardrobe. Read on how to see how to work straw and raffia into your summer accessory arsenal — from cowboy hats and tote bags to hoop earrings and woven wedges