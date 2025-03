It’s a well-known fact that when Beyoncé does something, she doesn’t do it by halves, and the last year has been a big reminder of that. Ever since the release of her eighth studio album, the genre-bending and blending Cowboy Carter , last March, she’s ushered in a culture-shifting redefinement of country music and its history, challenged the deeply ingrained racism and cultural bias within that music landscape, shed light on Black country icons old and new, and confronted the “cold” limitations of genre head-on. Not to mention, turning the NFL 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show into a Texas-sized spectacle (“Beyoncé Bowl”) and winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys . All while decked out in her very own unique brand of cowboy couture — her outfits littered with as many historic references as her music. Phew!