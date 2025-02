Beyoncé Finally Won Album Of The Year At The Grammys & We’re Just As Shocked As She Was

“It’s been 25 years of working really hard and trying my best to keep growing, keep opening up doors so I’m just very honored,” Beyonce said to ET’s Kevin Frazier after the show. “The love I got from the country community tonight really made me feel so seen.” When Beyoncé gives quotes like this, it’s clear she really cares about receiving validation that, from an outsider and fan’s perspective, she doesn’t need. Who cares if the country community sees you, you’re Beyoncé. This feeling is why I went into the 2025 Grammys preparing for another egregious oversight by the Recording Academy, but also with a sense of who cares? Last year, I wrote that if this organization was going to keep doing Beyoncé dirty, she should stop showing up and giving them the opportunity to play in her face. The Grammys need Beyoncé more than she needs them. Until last night, the award show had become a punchline. How can we take the Grammys seriously if they haven’t given their highest honor to our greatest living artist? What kind of music institution thinks Harry Styles is more deserving of an accolade than Beyoncé? (No disrespect to Styles; it’s unfair to even make the comparison). So what we saw unfold last night was correct and good, but it was necessary for the Grammys to survive as an institution. “Beyonce has obviously long surpassed the need for Grammy validation. But this was about addressing the equation the other way around: in order for the rest of us to take the Grammys seriously, they had to fix their poor standing with the greatest working pop artist of our time,” my friend, culture writer, author and host Elamin Abdelmahmoud tweeted last night after Bey’s win.