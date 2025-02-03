In her emotional acceptance speech, the Florida-born rapper — who brought her mom onstage with her — spoke to the weight of the moment and the work that went into her debut. “I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life, I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it could get.” Wrapping up her monumental moment, Doechii shared a message with her fans and other young women looking up to her. “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, watching me right now. And I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you you can't be here, that you’re too dark or that you're not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are.” Words to live by.