As Trump Threatens Mexicans, Their Firefighters Are Battling LA’s Wildfires

"If the devastating Los Angeles fires have taught us anything — aside from the catastrophic results of climate change — it’s that Mexicans, by and large, are not boogeymen. We are, as we always have been, healers."
"As blazes rage through Southern California, worsening air quality throughout the state, migrants who were still working the fields in Mexican-heavy Bakersfield were rounded up by Border Patrol during unannounced raids last week."
"Even when others might think that people don’t deserve our help, we live by the words of our anthem: 'Mexicanos al grito de guerra.' And sometimes, those wars are against natural disasters in a land that’s no longer ours. Regardless, respondemos al grito."