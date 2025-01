As Trump Vows to End Birthright Citizenship, Latine Immigrants Lean On Community

Concerns and anxieties around family separations are also high. For Nessa, whose location and last name will be omitted for the safety of her undocumented family members, there is a real fear that her undocumented father will be deported. “He's scared and we are, too, but he's just one of those people that lives in the shadows and just keeps moving forward, even if he's scared, because he knows my mom depends on him,” she said, adding that she has already been thinking about what to do if he is deported back to Mexico. “I don't even want to imagine it, but I always say, I'm going to make sure I get all of my dad's stuff that belongs to him, his money from his banks here, [and] send it over there.”