It’s Another Election Year & Presidential Candidates Are Still Dehumanizing Immigrants

"This dehumanizing language has real actions and real consequences."
"These words infiltrate the way people think about policy solutions."
"The real challenge is our broken immigration system."
"Right now asylum isn’t being used in the way it was intended because it’s one of the only legal pathways available. The capacity isn’t there so we can’t process people in a humane and orderly way."
"The U.S. has long been a place of refuge and sanctuary. … Instead of trying to one-up Trump on Trumpian policies that are horrific, they should be leading with a vision of immigrants as the future."
"We keep having these cyclical conversations about immigrants as these imaginary boogeymen responsible for why the government can’t fix the issues that everyday Americans are facing. The burden is on those elected to deliver for constituents and to truly meet the needs of all who call this country home."