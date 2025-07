Five Years After 2020’s “Racial Reckoning,” Defunding The Police Is As Necessary As Ever

And consider gender-based violence, one of the most common expressions of violence in our society. Intimate partner violence, sexual violence, and other forms of gender-based violence are shamefully permitted to fester in our society because we continue to devote the lion’s share of the responsibility to address it to police. More than 80 percent of women in the United States have experienced some form of sexual harassment, and one in five will experience a completed or attempted sexual assault — and yet, less than 22 percent of rapes are even reported to the police, in part because victims and survivors are aware of how futile a report can be. The cyclical attempts at reforming police that occur after yet another unbearable incident of police violence or corruption reaches public consciousness never seem to solve the problem because they can’t. There is no reforming an institution that was created for the purpose of violent coercive control into a service that provides safety. These objectives are at cross purposes.