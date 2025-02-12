I’m A Black Woman Working In DEI & Here’s What It’s Really Like

The current narrative that DEI is a shell-tactic to simply give a handout to undeserving folks is so wildly misleading. Companies wouldn't invest in these policies if they weren't economically advantageous to their bottom line.
In retrospect, the surge of DEI roles and leadership positions that came with 2020’s protests weren’t designed for long-term impact, but were instead reactive and symbolic.
We have the power to take the pen back and write the story we want future generations to read... We can and must challenge these falsehoods and become active fact-checkers of the misinformation we internalize.