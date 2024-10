I Code-Switch To Survive, But It’s Exhausting

Although code-switching may be necessary in certain situations, it doesn't define who you are. Due to circumstances outside of our control, we’re going to have to keep code-switching to survive and thrive. Yes, it is a dance, but it doesn't dictate your rhythm. As the conductor of your own story, you are more than the roles you play, the masks you wear, and the scripts you follow. Let this be a powerful reminder: you are enough, complete, and unstoppable in every space you enter, an embodiment of your ancestors' strength, resilience, and dreams. Each challenge you face is a testament to their struggles and triumphs, and their legacy flows through you, empowering your journey. Remember, your presence holds weight, and your voice carries the echoes of their stories.