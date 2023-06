I felt as if the universe had been listening to me when Alexis asked Team Unbothered if we wanted to participate in this. I’ve been thinking about getting a DNA test for the last few years, but was apprehensive because shipping away your DNA comes with its risks . But lately, I’ve been feeling particularly called to connect with my ancestors as part of my spiritual practice, and I felt like: “What better time to do this than right now when Ancestry is giving us the opportunity?” By the time we met with Nicka over Zoom, I had already logged into my account and been all UP in my family tree. Because I don’t have a relationship with my dad, I was limited as to how far into my tree I was able to track connections on that side of my family. Nicka’s suggestions — like utilizing social media to fill in any gaps and reaching out to the family members I am in contact with — were super helpful. I just moved back to Florida and am staying at my family’s house for now, so I’ve serendipitously got access to tons of photo albums that I’m looking forward to rummaging through so I can play with the storymaker studio feature. A major plus of this experience: I think I may have found my paternal half-sister that I’ve been searching for since my teens. Since I don’t have a relationship with my dad, I’ve never met her, and I only have recollection of a single photo my dad showed me of her when I was in grade school. Will I reach out to her? I’m not sure of that yet, because truthfully, I’m scared! But I’m really excited and grateful that I was able to find her.