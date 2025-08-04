I Just Got Back From Marbella — A Black & Unbothered Guide To A Euro Summer

As soon as I arrived, the hotel’s truly gorgeous (respectfully) staff told me to prepare for the annual Kimpton Festival and gestured to a champagne tower balanced precariously in the courtyard. I was urged to dress in a 70s theme, and mark my words, I was already prepared. This party was both grown and boujie. Guests of the hotel lounged around the pool, mingling, laughing, and dancing. As my travel group danced the night away, I found myself vibing with many Spanish revellers — even though they didn’t speak English and I definitely can’t speak Spanish (typical Brit), we connected purely on vibes and the overflowing champagne. The evening managed to be both romantic and sexy, as 70s classics played as the sun set and turned the skies pink. Partiers hitched up their dresses and rolled up their trousers to dance barefoot in the pool. I walked back to my hotel room with my shoes in my hand and thought to myself, It seems like my Euro summers never really changed!