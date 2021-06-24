5 Things You Need To Know Before Travelling The World As A Black Woman

Restriction of movement is something many travellers may not have considered before COVID-19. Being able to go wherever, whenever has characterised the lives of those from so-called ‘western’ countries - it’s a type of passport privilege. But the pandemic has inverted this concept - suddenly those from formerly-powerful nations, such as the UK and US, are unable to cross borders into countries their governments had spent years restricting access from. (Life comes at you fast, eh?). But of course many Black travellers are familiar with the idea of restricted movement. From watching relatives struggle with visas to feeling surveilled, monitored or unwanted in some spaces abroad, this is a part of travelling while Black.



Black experiences abroad vary greatly depending on a myriad of factors such as accent, gender, nationality, wealth, skin tone and features. For Black women our presence abroad can elicit shock, awe and fascination in places where a Black woman travelling unaccompanied is seen as a novelty act. But – say it with me now – Black women deserve to go where we are not only tolerated but accepted and celebrated.