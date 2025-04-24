On the way to Edinburgh, sit on the right-hand side for the best views. You can pick your own seat when you book directly with LNER, so you have the best chance of bagging that spot. There, if you’re keen-eyed, you might spot the striking York Minster, the pretty city of Durham, the soothing Northumberland coastline, and the iconic England-Scotland border sign. And those are just the obvious sights as you go further north of England into Scotland. That doesn’t include all the countryside you’ll ride alongside: all the fields, small bodies of water, houses, and farm animals. The train journey is a feast for the eyes, and part of the beauty of travel. As a Londoner, I can say that we're deprived of such views of nature, so taking the train breaks the mould for a moment — even if the final stop is another city.