There’s nothing quite like a train journey to help you relax before a break away. Sit back, stare out the window, and watch the view of London’s landmarks becoming residential towns, then green fields, then build back up again until you reach your destination. In this case, it’s Edinburgh. As a city dweller, there’s a peace that comes with travelling by train. For just over four hours, I can disconnect: think about everything and nothing, listen to music or podcasts, or completely zone out while admiring the view. The holiday starts as soon as you board the train.
When I go to Scotland, I always travel by train with LNER (London North Eastern Railway). I also look at VisitScotland to help guide my travel and plan my itinerary with places I've never been, making the most of the freedom to see and experience new things. I usually start in Edinburgh (a city I love so much, I’ve visited three times), then hop back on the train to head deeper into the country. It’s surprisingly easy to visit the more rural parts of Scotland by train — that's why it's my preferred way to explore the magic of Scotland.
It's Less Stressful Than Flying
Yes, the flight to Scotland is just a little over an hour. But once you factor in the commute to the airport, the time it takes to clear security, plus all the added stress that comes with it, getting the train might just be the easier option going from city to city.
Train travel is simply the more sustainable travel option, too. A trip from London to Edinburgh on an LNER train releases 13 times less carbon emissions than flying (or vice versa)*.
There Are Stunning Scenic Views
On the way to Edinburgh, sit on the right-hand side for the best views. You can pick your own seat when you book directly with LNER, so you have the best chance of bagging that spot. There, if you’re keen-eyed, you might spot the striking York Minster, the pretty city of Durham, the soothing Northumberland coastline, and the iconic England-Scotland border sign. And those are just the obvious sights as you go further north of England into Scotland. That doesn’t include all the countryside you’ll ride alongside: all the fields, small bodies of water, houses, and farm animals. The train journey is a feast for the eyes, and part of the beauty of travel. As a Londoner, I can say that we're deprived of such views of nature, so taking the train breaks the mould for a moment — even if the final stop is another city.
Once I'm on Scottish soil, the scenic views never seem to stop. During my last visit to Edinburgh, I added the quaint Dean Village to my list, which is perfect for a gentle stroll out of the built-up parts of Edinburgh. It added some picturesque variety to my trip.
It's Way More Convenient
When you travel with LNER from London to Edinburgh, you arrive right in the heart of the vibrant city. The beloved architecture of the city is immediately in view (hello, Scott Monument). There’s no long journey onwards to any accommodation, as so much of what Edinburgh has to offer is reachable on foot from the main train station: Edinburgh Waverley. Enhancing bars (like Devil’s Advocate, found close off The Royal Mile), restaurants (such as The Palmerston for a menu that changes daily), live theatre and comedy (Summerhall and Underbelly during the Fringe are a must), museums (I like The Writers’ Museum)... the city has it all. Plus, going up to Arthur’s Seat is so special. I’ve had lively, exciting, and most importantly, fun trips here, trying everything from haggis to niche cocktails while ambling around from sight to sight.
The magic of the city reveals itself as soon as you arrive. The very first time I stepped off the train and into the city, during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, I was immediately greeted by actors and swept off to a nearby show — all with my hand luggage in tow. If I’d arrived by any other mode of transport, I’d have missed that.
Train travel means you get to see cobblestone streets and Gothic architecture within minutes of leaving the station. The yesteryear beauty of Edinburgh always makes me imagine some kind of time travel has taken place. That, on top of all of the endless activities, means Edinburgh has it all for the perfect base for a Scottish getaway. It’s easy and quick enough to head back to the station and get on the next LNER service. You could head to Dundee, Scotland’s sunniest city, or explore the history of the Kingdom of Fife, which is just a short trip over the Forth Bridge from Edinburgh. I’ll be planning my next journey here.
*Data calculated by the Rail Delivery Group, based on the average CO2 emissions for a 633km rail journey from London Kings Cross to Edinburgh Waverley compared to a 534km flight from London Heathrow to Edinburgh (or vice versa).
