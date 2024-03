I’m A Travel Editor & These Are The 12 Beauty Products I Never Fly Without

I save my most hardcore skincare for long-haul flights when I have to travel for 12 hours or more. They are definitely the priciest items in this list, but trust me: The immediate effects they deliver are worth every single penny. If I am on an overnight flight, I apply a generous coat of Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque before I fall asleep. It’s packed with vitamins B, C, E, and F but feels like a lightweight night cream. The formula is nourishing without feeling greasy, and it has a great calming effect on my skin, which gets dry and itchy on a long plane journey. I also like that I don’t have to wash it off when I wake up. I also like to bring the Lucent Facial Concentrate along if I have space in my toiletry bag. It’s a herbaceous vitamin C serum that can be used as a moisturiser if you’re travelling to a hotter climate, or layered under other skincare if you need an extra hydration boost.