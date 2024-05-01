The service at the St. Regis Vommuli resort was unmatched and so courteous, I felt I needed to apologise. I had a butler. This took me a minute to wrap my head around. As someone who can be hyper-independent, I felt guilty fully embracing this 24-hour personalised service. For every request I made, I would add an insecure “sorry” — I’m very British in that respect. But, when in the Maldives you don’t lift a finger. I made an intentional decision to lean into the rare opportunity to be fully taken care of. Speaking of which, Hussein was so friendly, even recording and sending me a welcome video message before I arrived. I returned to my suite to find my suitcase unpacked and my clothes neatly arranged (and steamed!) in my room. As he showed me around the island in a golf cart, he shared snippets of the best of Maldivian culture, the food (a traditional fish soup that I had to try) and traditional ceremonies I would soon experience.