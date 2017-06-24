With white sands, the clearest waters and no need to leave the UK, Cornwall is the ideal (and affordable) summer break. Its rugged, historic coastline is entirely walkable and takes in some of the country's most picturesque beaches. On top of its natural good looks, the county has established itself as a real creative hub, packed with artistry – from galleries to festivals to culinary wonders, and everything in between.
Cornwall isn't just about Newquay, Padstow and St Ives, though: there are hidden gems aplenty, where you can avoid the hordes of tourists and enjoy this unspoilt, proudly independent county.