Whether it’s a concert or a festival you’re travelling for, prepare for hot weather — you’ll be outside, dancing and sweating for hours on end. Not many festivals are known for having lots of shade coverage, and many stadiums are open. Pack a sun hat, sunglasses , SPF ( these are our favourites ), a hand fan and a refillable water bottle (if your venue allows them); after-sun for back in the hotel room to soothe any rogue burns. If it looks like rain is on the way, that open roof and lack of cover also won’t do you any favours. From someone who didn’t listen to reports of thunderstorms over Harry Styles’ first Wembley show in 2022 and who got soaked, please pack a poncho or rain jacket (you can get clear ponchos to still show off your ‘fit ). Sure, I was totally fine and having the time of my life when dancing in the crowd, but I was so cold and wet on the nearly hour journey home (most of which was spent waiting to get to the Tube) that I was ill for the rest of the week.