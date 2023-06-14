The key to minimising your packing is planning your outfits. My Virgo moon has me checking and double-checking the weather in the run-up to the event, and listing every outfit I want to wear over the week. Once you have everything laid out on your bed, you can evaluate where items can double up (can you take one pair of shorts and multiple tops for different days? Maybe there is a dress that also works as a skirt?). Once you’re happy, I advise rolling everything up (helps with creasing and space) into individual clear, plastic sandwich bags with the corresponding underwear, socks and under-shorts, and labelling each of these for the day you plan to wear them. When it comes to rifling through your bag in the dark or deathly hungover the next morning, you’ll be very glad of the pre-planning. The plastic also helps protect your clothes from the rain and any leaks and curbs any over-packing.