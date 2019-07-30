Now, though, a slew of celebrities are championing the classic ballet flat in a host of styles, from patent to scalloped to suede. Both Alexa Chung and Adwoa Aboah wore them to Wimbledon, Alexa teaming her silver three-strap pair with a white tulle mini dress, while Adwoa went for a classic black pair with a sherbet yellow coat, white jeans and slogan tee. On the catwalks, Dries Van Noten, Thom Browne and Bottega Veneta presented a plethora of styles, while Chanel’s blush-and-black monochrome pair (complete with interlocking CC logo and hyper-feminine bows) are still a favourite.