In 2023 there’s no one way to step into this strappy trend so we’ve rounded up the very best Mary Janes out there. Unsurprisingly for a trend so deeply rooted in Parisian style and closely related to the ballet flat, French brands Rouje, Repetto, Carel and Jonak are our go-tos for classic patent iterations in graphic shades of black, white and red. But the UK and the US are giving the French a run for their money with some of the most exciting and unique Mary Janes we’ve found. Look to Charles & Keith for Bratz-style mega platforms and Reformation for Barbiecore metallics and diamanté buckles.