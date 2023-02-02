Let’s hear it for the humble Mary Jane — dare we say, the most versatile shoe style out there? Are you a chunky platform girlie or do you prefer something soft, sleek and feminine? Do you like to rise to stacked heights or stand comfortably in a ballet pump style? Either way, you’re covered. She’s preppy, she’s Parisian, she’s even kinda punky when styled a certain way. From '60s mods to '90s grunge, indie sleaze to the recent stompy Nodaleto craze, it's no wonder the trend comes around so often.
In 2023 there’s no one way to step into this strappy trend so we’ve rounded up the very best Mary Janes out there. Unsurprisingly for a trend so deeply rooted in Parisian style and closely related to the ballet flat, French brands Rouje, Repetto, Carel and Jonak are our go-tos for classic patent iterations in graphic shades of black, white and red. But the UK and the US are giving the French a run for their money with some of the most exciting and unique Mary Janes we’ve found. Look to Charles & Keith for Bratz-style mega platforms and Reformation for Barbiecore metallics and diamanté buckles.
